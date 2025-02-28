In the Hood

Mixed reactions online on whether drivers and delivery riders work seven days a week

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 28, 2025

SINGAPORE: In response to a post asking them if they drive seven days a week, drivers and delivery riders in Singapore shared what their day-to-day looks like.

“Some of you here drive seven days a week, right?” This was the question an online user asked in a social media group for professional PHV drivers in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 27). Many responded to the post by giving people a look into their lives.

A handful of online users responded to the post. “Why think so hard to make yourself stressed and unhappy every day,” said one. “For me, after petrol and rental, I earn $70 to $150, and I call it a day. Don’t compare yourself with others. If I stop at $70, I will buy caifan for my family and yes it’s still a decent meal. If I stop at $120, I will buy bubble tea, and snacks and upgrade the food for them. This type of earning is doable in just six to eight hours every day. I have lots of family time and my own time to rest or do my stuff. If I see something I want to buy, then maybe one or two days of that week I will drive extra hours to get it…if it falls short then I will pass it on to the following week.”

“I know of people who’ve got full-time jobs, converted their car to PHV and do rides for a few hours after they finish work,” said another. “Plus GrabHitch, RydePool, RydeFlash, etc. So from 6pm to 10pm, there are many many drivers. All fighting for the same pie.”

Still, a third wrote, “A lot of Singaporeans lost their jobs, can see more and more PHVs on the road. We only left being a hawker or driving PHV.”

However, a few spoke of how giving up family time is not worth it. “Madness…” said one. “No amount of income can compensate for family time and festivals.”

In a 2022 article, Bloomberg reported that according to a survey conducted by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies, approximately 29% of drivers worked over 59 hours per week. The study, which surveyed nearly 1,000 workers, found that around a quarter of the respondents worked solely for Gojek, while the remaining drivers also provided services for other companies, such as Grab Holdings Ltd.

See also: Netizens weigh in on why Singaporeans are stressed & worried when our standard of living is very high

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only) 

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

‘Waited two hours unattended’—Singaporeans share moments they felt disrespected in job interviews

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

‘He is watching too much Mr Bean’: A viral moment needs a bigger conversation

February 28, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
In the Hood

Would you take an MC to attend an interview? Employee seeking job feels it would be ‘an irresponsible thing to do’

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

In the Hood

‘Waited two hours unattended’—Singaporeans share moments they felt disrespected in job interviews

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business

CDL’s Sherman Kwek points to his father’s adviser Catherine Wu as source of dispute; fallout prompts DBS to cut target price to S$6.70

February 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

‘He is watching too much Mr Bean’: A viral moment needs a bigger conversation

February 28, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Domestic Helpers

Helper likes to sing out loud, employer says ‘it is very distracting’

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.