SINGAPORE: In response to a post asking them if they drive seven days a week, drivers and delivery riders in Singapore shared what their day-to-day looks like.

“Some of you here drive seven days a week, right?” This was the question an online user asked in a social media group for professional PHV drivers in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 27). Many responded to the post by giving people a look into their lives.

A handful of online users responded to the post. “Why think so hard to make yourself stressed and unhappy every day,” said one. “For me, after petrol and rental, I earn $70 to $150, and I call it a day. Don’t compare yourself with others. If I stop at $70, I will buy caifan for my family and yes it’s still a decent meal. If I stop at $120, I will buy bubble tea, and snacks and upgrade the food for them. This type of earning is doable in just six to eight hours every day. I have lots of family time and my own time to rest or do my stuff. If I see something I want to buy, then maybe one or two days of that week I will drive extra hours to get it…if it falls short then I will pass it on to the following week.”

“I know of people who’ve got full-time jobs, converted their car to PHV and do rides for a few hours after they finish work,” said another. “Plus GrabHitch, RydePool, RydeFlash, etc. So from 6pm to 10pm, there are many many drivers. All fighting for the same pie.”

Still, a third wrote, “A lot of Singaporeans lost their jobs, can see more and more PHVs on the road. We only left being a hawker or driving PHV.”

However, a few spoke of how giving up family time is not worth it. “Madness…” said one. “No amount of income can compensate for family time and festivals.”

In a 2022 article, Bloomberg reported that according to a survey conducted by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies, approximately 29% of drivers worked over 59 hours per week. The study, which surveyed nearly 1,000 workers, found that around a quarter of the respondents worked solely for Gojek, while the remaining drivers also provided services for other companies, such as Grab Holdings Ltd.

