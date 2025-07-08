S’porean earning less than S$3K says they’re ‘struggling to survive’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who is having a hard time coping with their current financial challenges was looking for others who felt the same way. They asked in a recent post, “Is anyone else feeling the pain and hardship of today’s economy?”

U/Adultingishard2345 wrote in their r/askSingapore post that they have “no idea how people are surviving. From buying Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats, paying for trips, and having kids, how are you guys doing it?”

They further explained that their salary is less than S$3,000 a month with Central Provident Fund (CPF), and on top of that, they have a number of health issues.

Heartbreakingly, they added, “I’m struggling to survive.”

The post author is surprised that their friends can afford to buy a flat, go on vacation thrice a year, and have children and a helper.

“Is it just me, or are there others like me out there?” they asked.

The Reddit users who commented on u/Adultingishard2345’s post, although sympathetic, let them know that part of the problem is their salary, which is significantly lower than what many in Singapore earn.

“The harsh reality is that most people earn more. The median salary is almost S$6k, which means 50% of people are higher than that. That’s how everyone else can afford these things,” one wrote.

“Those people who can do all that are not earning $3k. Most of them will be earning around S$4k-S$5k per pax,” added another, although some chimed in to say that even that may not be enough.

Others expressed anxiety as well, with an older worker writing, “There’s always that fear of layoffs, especially in the tech and finance industry. Even more scary for us over 40. We cut down a lot on our spending. Saving up for the rainy day, paying our mortgage in advance, and investing as much as we can. All we can do is prepare in case we get laid off.”

Another observed that the post author is probably not the only one who feels the way they do.

“In Singapore, a lot are quietly suffering. Over time, it will become a mental issue. If you want to be happier in any economic situation, learn to live frugally and open your mind to the idea of moving overseas.

“If you load yourself with big commitments in Singapore, like a car loan and a 25-year mortgage, then obviously you are gonna be stuck in SG and going through thick and thin with the economy. A job lost will hit you harder than someone who has fewer commitments.”

“I would just think Singapore is not for everyone. I question myself in my early 30s. What is the meaning of my life in SG? Is it really just work, eat, gym, sleep, and pay my mortgage /loans, enjoy only 24 days of holidays in a year? If it’s not for you, it’s not for you. Find your meaning of life outside of SG,” a commenter added.

“You are probably at the bottom part of the spectrum in income level, and your existing health issues put you even below. Do explore gov’t financial assistance programmes to see if you are eligible for any of them,” one advised. /TISG

Read also: Singaporean asks if fresh tech grads are ‘cooked’ in terms of salary expectations