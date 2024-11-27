SOUTH KOREA: In a bizarre case of evading military duty, a 26-year-old South Korean man has been convicted of deliberately gaining weight to avoid serving in the military, The Korea Herald reported and published by CNA.

The man, who sought to dodge mandatory service, was sentenced to one year in prison, though the sentence was suspended for two years.

Binge eating to avoid being in the military

The young man employed an extreme strategy to alter his military classification by increasing his body weight before his physical examination. He reportedly doubled his daily food intake and drank excessive amounts of water leading up to the crucial test.

In his initial physical exam in October 2017, the man was classified as grade 2, which would have qualified him for a combat role. However, by June 2023, when he took the final exam, his weight had soared to 102.3 kg, making him severely obese.

Standing at 169 cm, his body mass index (BMI) reached 35.8, a classification that secured him a grade 4 status—suitable for a non-combat role in a government office, with the added benefit of commuting from home.

According to reports, the man followed a weight-gaining plan suggested by a friend, who provided specific guidance on increasing his size.

As a result, the friend was also convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, with the sentence suspended for two years. The friend denied any malicious intent, claiming that he never expected his plan to be taken so seriously.

Under South Korea’s strict Military Service Act, anyone who intentionally evades mandatory military service without a valid reason can face up to three years in prison.

In this case, the district court opted for relatively lenient sentences, citing the lack of prior criminal convictions and the defendant’s acknowledgement of his wrongdoing.

The convicted man also promised to fulfil his military duty in earnest going forward.

South Korea enforces mandatory military service for all able-bodied men for at least 18 months, a requirement that remains a significant aspect of the nation’s defence policy.