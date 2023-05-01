Soh Rui Yong receives words of encouragement from Pritam Singh ahead of SEA Games

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s national record holder for the half-marathon and marathon Soh Rui Yong, received words of encouragement over the weekend from his member of parliament, Pritam Singh of the Workers’ Party, during a tea session held at Block 550, Bedok North Avenue 1 in Aljunied GRC.

Soh, who is also the only Singaporean to win consecutive gold medals for the marathon at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games, he will be representing Singapore at the upcoming Cambodia SEA Games after more than a five-year absence. The Leader of Opposition posted impromptu words of support and warm applause for Soh on his social media page.

“I can only imagine how tough it can be as a national athlete – the training after work, balancing work and family and performing on the day of judgment, amongst so many other variables,” said the Workers party secretary-general.

The Aljunied GRC MP also sent his best wishes to Team Singapore athletes competing at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, irrespective of their sport. He hopes that the words of former Singapore national footballer Quah Kim Song will inspire them to give their very best for the country.

“I’ve not shortchanged my team, my country and myself. Even on my not so good days, I would be above average. On my good day, I would be magical,” said Singh quoting Quah.

Singh is not the only MP from WP that Soh has met recently. He has posted photos of himself with Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, whom he bumped into while having dinner, and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim, whom he thanked for drinks and insight on life.

“Was having dinner after training when Dennis Tan Lip Fong passed by and said hello, was kind enough to stop for a chat! I learned that Dennis attended and ran cross country/1500m for Raffles Institution, graduated with a law degree from University of Nottingham and masters in law from University of Southampton, and trains regularly now while working as a shipping lawyer and as a Member of Parliament for Hougang SMC. Lots of respect!” shared Soh on his Facebook.

Although Soh has previously won two marathon gold medals at the SEA Games, he will not be competing in this event in Cambodia. Instead he will compete in the men’s 5,000 and men’s 10,000 event. There will be no Singapore representative in the marathon event in Cambodia.

In the previous SEA Games in Vietnam, Team Singapore had their best-ever outing in athletics since 1993, bringing home one gold, three silvers, and seven bronze medals. There were five national records and eight personal best performances recorded. The track and field events in Cambodia will be held from 8 to 12 May at the Morodok Techo Stadium, while the marathon and 20km walk events are scheduled two days earlier in Siem Reap, Angkor Wat.

