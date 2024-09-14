SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs has warned the public about a scam involving SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the agency. The warning was posted on the agency’s official Facebook page on Sept 13.

The scam messages, which identify as “S.G. Customs,” aim to trick recipients into sharing personal details.

Singapore Customs clarified that it does not use “SGCustoms” or similar communication variations. Since July 1, all government SMSes have been sent from a single sender ID, “gov.sg,” rather than individual government agencies’ Sender IDs.

These scam texts include a suspicious link, which deceives people into believing their parcels are detained and need their personal information to be released.

“Singapore Customs does NOT send text messages seeking your information in exchange for the release of goods,” the agency said in their released statement.

The agency has emphasised the importance of staying vigilant and avoiding interaction with such messages. They advise not to click on any links or follow instructions from these texts.

Recipients should also not provide personal information, including names, NRIC numbers, passport details, or bank/credit card information.

According to The Straits Times, in response to these scams, more than nine million SMSes have been sent since June 18 under the “gov.sg” sender ID.

This measure, developed by GovTech’s Open Government Products division, aims to consolidate SMS communications from government agencies and protect the public from fraud.

For verification or concerns about SMS messages claiming to be from Singapore Customs, the public is advised to contact the agency directly at customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg. More information about government SMS communications can be found at sms.gov.sg.

For more details on protecting yourself from Customs-related scams, visit go.gov.sg/scam-advisory. /TISG

