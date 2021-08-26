SMRT staffers help brokenhearted young girl crying in the rain

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A number of SMRT staffers were caught on camera coming to the aid of a young girl who was crying outside the station, in the rain.

A video posted on the yplovestories Instagram account on Aug 22 showed a young girl in tears in the middle of a downpour standing outside what appears to be Kallang station.

She’s surrounded by at least three SMRT staff members in uniform, one of whom, a woman, is seen putting her arms around the girl to comfort her.

The woman appears to try to convince the young girl to go into the station, which the girl seems to resist at first.

But later, she allows the woman to lead her inside, accompanied by the other staffers.

yplovestories captioned the post by writing, “She got dumped by some mf & she was seen standing & crying in the rain.. Thanks to everyone in the video who helped. IF HE MAKES YOU CRY, HE AIN’T THE ONE YOU SHOULD CRY FOR.”

The video has since been viewed over 33,000 times.

Netizens applauded the SMRT staff who had gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist the young girl.

Others sent good wishes to the girl.

This is the second time in a span of a few weeks that SMRT staff were seen helping a distraught person.

On Aug 2, A young woman who climbed onto the railing of an MRT track and was leaning over, looking as though she might jump, appeared to have been consoled by two SMRT staffers, whom netizens are now hailing as heroes.

The incident occurred at the Yio Chu Kang MRT track, with photos and videos of the young woman, who was wearing her school uniform, in her precarious position quickly spread online.

On Aug 3, photos of the incident emerged on social media, showing one male and one female staffer talking to the young woman, who was already seated with her back to the railing.

The male staffer is seen with his arm around the young woman as if to comfort her, as she has one hand over her eyes, and was perhaps in tears.

The man was identified as a Mr Effendi Hashim, and the female staffer has yet to be identified. /TISG

