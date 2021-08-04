SMRT staff who appeared to stop girl from jumping from MRT track hailed as heroes

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A young woman who climbed onto the railing of an MRT track and was leaning over, looking as though she might jump, appeared to have been talked down by two SMRT staffers, whom netizens are now hailing as heroes.

The incident occurred on Monday (Aug 2) at the Yio Chu Kang MRT track, with photos and videos of the young woman, who was wearing her school uniform, in her precarious position quickly spread online.

Fortunately, what could have been a tragic event was avoided.

On Tuesday (Aug 3), new photos of the incident emerged on social media, showing one male and one female staffer talking to the young woman, who was already seated with her back to the railing.

The male staffer is seen with his arm around the young woman as if to comfort her, as she has one hand over her eyes, and was perhaps in tears.

The man was identified as a Mr Effendi Hashim, and the female staffer has yet to be identified,

A person by the name of Aim Razcal posted three photos on Facebook, captioning it “The hero behind the scene.. Effendi Hashim my bro…”

Aim Razcal’s post has since gone viral, getting shared almost 5000 times.

Netizens have applauded the pair, even recommending that they be given medals at the coming National Day celebration.

“Tabek Hormat to both MRT Staff,” wrote one commenter on the Wake Up, Singapore Facebook page.

Others asked for bonuses or pay raises for the two staffers.

At the time of the incident, train service on the North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun MRT stations were disrupted at about 1.55 pm for about 25 minutes.

“The female commuter was subsequently brought to safety and apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act,” the police said.

The police added that she was also arrested for criminal trespass. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Monday, SMRT said that the police escorted the commuter back to the platform at around 2.10 pm, and she was not injured.

“Commuters on the platform activated the Emergency Stop Plunger and our staff immediately responded on site,” SMRT said.

Traction power, the electric supply to the train tracks, were turned off, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in immediately. /TISG

