SMRT bus captains recognised at Singapore Road Safety Council Awards for decades of safe driving

SINGAPORE: Every day, thousands of commuters step onto SMRT buses, often without a second thought about what keeps their rides safe and smooth. Yet at the front of every bus sits a captain whose calm focus and steady hands make those daily journeys possible.

Yesterday, SMRT shared on its Facebook page that two of its most experienced bus captains were honoured at the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) Awards. It was an event that shone a light on the people who treat road safety not as a routine, but as a lifelong commitment.

Chief Bus Captain Mr Ooi Hoo Tou, with 25 years of service behind him, received the Safe Driver Excellence Award. Senior Bus Captain Mr Ambarasu AL Murugiah, who has dedicated 20 years to the job, was awarded the Safe Driver Merit Award. The honours were presented by Senior Minister of State Ms Sim Ann, the guest of honour at the ceremony, with thanks also extended to the SRSC and the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) for organising the event.

More than medals, a culture of care

For commuters, these awards are more than plaques and certificates. They stand for decades of patience, discipline and responsibility, with these captains guiding buses through heavy downpours, navigating peak-hour traffic, and keeping passengers safe late into the night. It’s the kind of steady dedication that quietly makes everyday life possible for millions of Singaporeans.

SMRT summed it up in their own lighthearted note: they are “‘wheelie’ proud” of their captains. But behind the pun lies a serious truth: road safety is not just about systems and rules, but also about the human care behind the wheel.

Netizens express their congratulations

Over on social media, the recognition struck a chord; one Facebook user cheered, “Good job, captains!” while another added, “Congratulations to the both of you!”

Others chimed in with simple but heartfelt notes like “Very good!” and “Good on SMRT, and thank you [for the service]!”

Short as they were, these messages reflected something deeper: an everyday gratitude that many commuters feel but rarely say out loud. Bus captains may not often find themselves in the spotlight, but the warm reactions show that their role — and the responsibility they carry — are not left unnoticed.

