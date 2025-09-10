SMRT staff honoured for bravery in protecting commuters during assault at Commonwealth station

SINGAPORE: When most people talk about MRT staff, they often think of uniformed personnel behind control panels, checking tickets, or helping lost passengers. However, for four SMRT Trains staff members, an ordinary shift at Commonwealth station in July 2024 turned into something far more dramatic and dangerous.

That eventful day, a mother and her daughter were suddenly assaulted on the platform, where, in a matter of seconds, what was supposed to be a routine journey spiralled into a frightening ordeal. But before panic could spread, staff members Balrin Singh S/O Piara Singh, Karthikesan Nagiah, Mohamad Asraf Bin Mohamad Said, and Nor Elly Putra Bin Abdullah sprang into action. “Their quick thinking ensured the victims received immediate care and the assailant was swiftly detained,” SMRT said, congratulating them in a post on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (Sept 9).

The quick thinking, courage, and teamwork of these brave staff members not only prevented further harm but also reassured shaken commuters that they were not alone.

Honoured at national awards

More than a year later, their bravery was formally recognised at the Public Transport Safety and Security Awards (PTSSA) 2025, where they were presented with commendations by the Land Transport Authority. SMRT described the men’s actions as a reflection of its “Safety First” ethos, but for many who heard the story, it was clear they went far beyond the call of duty.

The four are also being nominated for additional honours, marking them as role models in a sector where vigilance and calm under pressure are crucial.

Public moved to gratitude

Online, the recognition struck a chord. One commenter left a thoughtful message: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. Well done, four of you who had made the help as all your fearless approach and quick action were truly heroic.”

Others were more succinct, but no less heartfelt: “Thank you for going above and beyond” and “Good job, my hero.”

It’s a reminder that the people who keep Singapore’s trains moving aren’t just operators; they are guardians too, often the first to step in when commuters need protection.

Beyond boarding schedules

For many Singaporeans, taking the MRT is a daily grind of boarding trains and hurrying to the next appointment. The system feels almost mechanical in its precision, with trains arriving every few minutes, announcements chiming in the background, and seeing staff in uniform observing quietly at their posts.

However, what happened at Commonwealth station in July 2024 is a reminder that public transport is not just about machines and schedules. At its heart are people who look out for one another when something goes wrong.

In those tense moments on the platform, the four SMRT staff did more than their jobs. They stepped forward as protectors and comforters. They showed that behind the glass doors, turnstiles, and control panels are human beings ready to act when it matters most.

