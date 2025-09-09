// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / SBS Transit Ltd
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Three veteran bus captains honoured for decades of spotless safety records

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: For senior bus captains Chan Chee Men, Choe Kim Tong, and Han Zheng Dong, being behind the wheel has never just been about getting passengers from one stop to the next. To them, every ride is about safeguarding lives, which is a responsibility they have upheld with quiet dedication for decades.

Their commitment was recognised at the Singapore Road Safety Awards & Seminar 2025 held on Sep 4, where Mr Chee Men and Mr Kim Tong received the Safe Driver Excellence Award for an extraordinary 27 years of accident-free driving. Mr Han was also honoured with the Safe Driver Merit Award for his own remarkable 17-year clean record.

These achievements reflect more than spotless safety records. They highlight the drivers’ daily discipline of having to stay alert through long shifts. Furthermore, the award is proof of their efforts to navigate unpredictable roads, bear with severe traffic conditions, and put passenger safety before everything else.

See also  Yang Ban Seng sits as CEO of SBS Transit, replacing resigned Gan Juay Kiat

Mentors on the road

Beyond their personal milestones, the three veterans have also become mentors to younger bus captains. Mr Chan Chee Men, for example, is known for reminding trainees: “When your hands are on the steering wheel, you hold the lives of your passengers. This is not a responsibility to take lightly. Always drive safely and get home safely.”

This advice goes beyond any rulebook or manual of procedures. It serves as a reminder that public transport is ultimately about people, not just vehicles or schedules.

Read related: SBS Transit receives Friend of Singapore Red Cross Award for supporting vulnerable communities

Netizens express their congratulations

Over on Facebook, the awardees drew warm congratulations, where one commenter cheered simply, “Great!” while another added, “Congratulations!” A more lighthearted note came from someone who wrote, “Well done, SBST! Hope their pay increases, as well.”

The responses reflect a shared sentiment: recognition is important, but so too is ensuring that those who keep Singapore moving are valued not just with awards, but with fair rewards.

See also  Court finds SBS Transit negligent after woman got trapped between train doors during NEL service disruption

Why this matters

In a city where millions rely on buses daily, safe driving should not just be a professional standard, but also be about gaining the people’s trust. The recognition of these bus captains puts into the spotlight all the unseen efforts of those who keep Singapore’s roads safe and journeys uneventful.

Their awards may be individual, but they represent something beyond; it’s a feat that’s shared across the countless lives touched by their steady hands at the wheel. It’s for all the commuters who arrived at work safely, the students who got to school with everything intact, and the families who returned from their vacation unscathed.

Read also: Citi and SMRT mark 20 years of partnership with refreshed Citi SMRT Card benefits for commuters

Hot this week

Singapore News

SMRT, RSAF share insights on AI and predictive analytics in safety and maintenance

SINGAPORE: It’s not every day that fighter jet experts...
International

Pacific island leaders ban US and China from key summit

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS: In a bold move underscoring their...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SMRT, RSAF share insights on AI and predictive analytics in safety and maintenance

SINGAPORE: It’s not every day that fighter jet experts...

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met with 3 counterparts in India; says SG is small & needs only 1

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow accompanied Prime Minister...

Singaporean calls MRT reliability measurements ‘a big joke’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

MRT reliability has declined to its lowest level since 2020, new LTA figures reveal

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s MRT network has suffered its sharpest drop...

Business

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

‘I want a Filipino nurse!’ — Patients worldwide praise the Philippines’ ‘kapwa care’ from nurses who treat everyone as their own family

PHILIPPINES: When you're lying on a hospital bed, scared,...

CLAR partners with The Work Project to bring new flexible workspaces to 1A Science Park Drive

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) announced that Sprint Plot...

Great Eastern names former MAS deputy Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew as non-executive and non-independent director

SINGAPORE: Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew, 62, has been appointed...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //