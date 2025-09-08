SBS Transit receives Friend of Singapore Red Cross Award for supporting vulnerable communities

SINGAPORE: At the Singapore Red Cross Awards 2025, SBS Transit was honoured with the Friend of Singapore Red Cross Award, a prestigious accolade presented annually to organisations and individuals who have gone the extra mile to support humanitarian causes.

The award was presented by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who officiated as guest of honour and patron of the Singapore Red Cross at the ceremony. The award was presented to Mr Jeffrey Sim, Group CEO of SBS Transit, at the Singapore Red Cross Awards 2025 on Sep 3.

Giving unclaimed items a second life

For most commuters, the Lost and Found counter is simply a place to check if a missing umbrella, water bottle or even a bag might have turned up. However, not every lost item is claimed by its rightful owner. Unclaimed items inevitably end up in storage, and worse, may be disposed of without anyone ever benefiting from them. Instead, SBS Transit opted to thoughtfully donate them to the Singapore Red Cross, where they find a new purpose.

Through the Red Cross thrift shop, these items are given “a second lease of life.” The proceeds collected from these thrift shops will go to charitable causes that support the vulnerable in society. It may be a small gesture, but it is a meaningful way to make sure that what might be forgotten by or discarded by one person can still help other people in need.

For SBS Transit, the award is not just a recognition of operational responsibility but also shows its commitment to helping the community. “We are honoured to receive the Friend of Singapore Red Cross Award,” the company shared in a Facebook post, adding its gratitude to the Red Cross for “giving us this opportunity to serve the community and make a difference to the lives of those in need.”

Congratulations pour in

The announcement also sparked warm reactions on LinkedIn, where colleagues, partners and members of the public sent their well wishes. Among the comments were: “Well done Jeffrey Sim and SBS Transit Ltd,” “Well done Jeffrey Sim,” and “Best wishes!”

The cheer from netizens reflected not only pride in the recognition but also an appreciation of the simple yet thoughtful gesture of giving forgotten items a new purpose

