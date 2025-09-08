// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, September 8, 2025
Photo: SMRT Official website
Citi and SMRT mark 20 years of partnership with refreshed Citi SMRT Card benefits for commuters

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: For many Singaporeans, the morning commute isn’t just about getting from point A to point B, but it’s also about finding little ways to make the journey smoother, faster, and maybe even more rewarding. That’s been the promise of the Citi SMRT Card, which was first launched in 2006 and is now marking two decades of partnership between Citi and SMRT with a refreshed set of benefits for cardmembers.

The collaboration, now in its 20th year, has evolved alongside commuter habits; when it debuted, the Citi SMRT Credit Card was simply a two-in-one product that allowed users to pay for MRT and bus rides while enjoying credit card perks. Today, it remains a familiar staple in wallets, offering cashback on essentials like groceries, transport, and online shopping.

Ngien Hoon Ping, Group CEO of SMRT Corporation, reflected on the milestone: “Our partnership with Citi began 20 years ago with a shared vision: to transform how people experience their daily commute. We wanted travel on our public transport system to be more than just moving from point A to point B, but part of a vibrant lifestyle,” as posted on SMRT’s official website.

Yeo Wenxian, CEO of Citibank Singapore, added: “This partnership is driven by Citi’s strong commitment to Singapore, to bring value to commuters and cardmembers here in their daily life.”

The commuter impact

For regular Singaporeans who depend on trains and buses every day, the Citi SMRT Card has been more than just a payment tool. It has kept pace with the way people move and spend, from the sevenfold rise in digital wallet transactions linked to the card between 2019 and 2024, to the 60% jump in everyday spending on essentials like groceries and online shopping.

This means a single card could cover your spending from your morning train ride to your lunchtime, your weekly supermarket run, and that late-night online buy. For younger commuters, especially millennials and Gen Z, the appeal has been strong since applications from under-30s grew by 70% in just three years.

New perks for a new chapter

To celebrate the renewal, Citi and SMRT have rolled out fresh perks designed with today’s lifestyles in mind. These include the following:

  • There is a limited-time upsized S$400 cashback available for new cardmembers who meet qualifying spend requirements.
  • 5% savings on Malaysian ringgit spend for cross-border purchases in Malaysia until February 2026.
  • 20-cent treats from popular F&B brands starting Sep 19, for four weeks.
  • A mobile game, Rush Hour Run — Presented by Citi SMRT Card, open to the public from Sep 4, offering chances to win vouchers from brands like Lazada and ZALORA.
A partnership built on daily life

What stands out about the Citi-SMRT partnership is how tightly it is woven into everyday life in Singapore. It isn’t just about luxury perks or aspirational rewards; it’s also about helping commuters save a little on the things they already do every day: riding the MRT, buying groceries, or shopping online.

