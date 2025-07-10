Singaporean man baffled as neighbour accuses his family of making loud noises at 1am, says they’re all asleep by then

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to ask for help after his downstairs neighbour repeatedly accused his family of making loud noises in the middle of the night, even though everyone in the household is asleep by then.

Posting on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum on Wednesday (July 9), he shared that the neighbour has been confronting his mother for weeks, complaining about random noises she hears between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

However, he explained that it’s not possible, as his entire family goes to bed early since they all have to wake up for work at around 5 or 6 a.m.

“The only logical explanation is her hearing our footsteps when we go to the toilet in our half-awakened state. But why does the noise only appear at 1-3 a.m. when we are walking about the house the whole day?” he wrote.

He added that the neighbour had recently sent a voice recording of the supposed noise, and to his surprise, there were indeed knocking sounds during the night.

“There really were knocking noises,” he said. “She’s now suggesting coming over to my house in the middle of the night to look for the source of the noise! I think this is ridiculous, but I can empathise a little since the sounds were like ‘bom bom bom’.”

Looking for advice from the online community, he asked, “What’s happening, and what can we do? I’m uncomfortable with her coming over because we’re all working super early shifts (think 5-6 a.m. every day), and I think it’s weird that a stranger is suggesting to come over? Any help appreciated! Thank you, everyone!”

“No need to accommodate her.”

In the comments, several users tried to explain where the noise might be coming from.

One said, “That is the sound of the rebar in the concrete and water pipes expanding and contracting.”

Another commented, “It may not be your unit. It could be your neighbours or even the units above yours. Sound travels via a solid medium. Just because it’s especially loud doesn’t mean it’s directly above. Suggest someone in your unit also stay awake until that time and figure out whether you also hear it.”

Meanwhile, others advised the man to stand his ground and not allow the neighbour into his home if he felt uneasy about it.

One said, “No need to accommodate her; if she wants and you are willing, she can lend you some equipment for recording. Else, she can stand outside your house for as long as she wants, provided she doesn’t disturb you. It is likely just plumbing.”

Another stated, “Is this neighbour a house inspector? If not, they stay over and also won’t be able to do much. Just firmly refuse and direct them to HDB.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)