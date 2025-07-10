// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
26.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Singaporean man baffled as neighbour accuses his family of making loud noises at 1am, says they’re all asleep by then

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to ask for help after his downstairs neighbour repeatedly accused his family of making loud noises in the middle of the night, even though everyone in the household is asleep by then.

Posting on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum on Wednesday (July 9), he shared that the neighbour has been confronting his mother for weeks, complaining about random noises she hears between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

However, he explained that it’s not possible, as his entire family goes to bed early since they all have to wake up for work at around 5 or 6 a.m.

“The only logical explanation is her hearing our footsteps when we go to the toilet in our half-awakened state. But why does the noise only appear at 1-3 a.m. when we are walking about the house the whole day?” he wrote.

He added that the neighbour had recently sent a voice recording of the supposed noise, and to his surprise, there were indeed knocking sounds during the night.

See also  "This person really got nothing better to do", man claims a neighbour keeps leaving things on his motorcycle

“There really were knocking noises,” he said. “She’s now suggesting coming over to my house in the middle of the night to look for the source of the noise! I think this is ridiculous, but I can empathise a little since the sounds were like ‘bom bom bom’.”

Looking for advice from the online community, he asked, “What’s happening, and what can we do? I’m uncomfortable with her coming over because we’re all working super early shifts (think 5-6 a.m. every day), and I think it’s weird that a stranger is suggesting to come over? Any help appreciated! Thank you, everyone!”

“No need to accommodate her.”

In the comments, several users tried to explain where the noise might be coming from.

One said, “That is the sound of the rebar in the concrete and water pipes expanding and contracting.”

Another commented, “It may not be your unit. It could be your neighbours or even the units above yours. Sound travels via a solid medium. Just because it’s especially loud doesn’t mean it’s directly above. Suggest someone in your unit also stay awake until that time and figure out whether you also hear it.”

See also  Singaporean asks, "New neighbour keep self inviting to my house. What would you do?"

Meanwhile, others advised the man to stand his ground and not allow the neighbour into his home if he felt uneasy about it.

One said, “No need to accommodate her; if she wants and you are willing, she can lend you some equipment for recording. Else, she can stand outside your house for as long as she wants, provided she doesn’t disturb you. It is likely just plumbing.”

Another stated, “Is this neighbour a house inspector? If not, they stay over and also won’t be able to do much. Just firmly refuse and direct them to HDB.”

In other news, a local employee took to Reddit to ask if it is common for internships or entry-level jobs in Singapore to offer little to no training.

Sharing his experience on the r/askSingapore forum, the man said that during his first week at work, he was immediately given a heavy workload and expected to pick everything up on his own.

See also  ‘The reno worker just let them in’: Woman horrified as neighbours invade her new BTO unit

Read also: Local employee asks if it’s normal for ‘internships and entry-level jobs in Singapore to offer little to no training’ 

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore