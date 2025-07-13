Singapore nurse faces close to a million dollars in medical bills after long-awaited baby is born premature at 25 weeks

SINGAPORE: A Singapore nurse and his wife have made a public appeal for help as their newborn daughter fights for survival in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the National University Hospital (NUH), after being born prematurely at just 25 weeks of gestation.

Born on 26 June, baby Chelsea weighed a mere 365 grams. Her mother, Carol, described the birth as a moment of desperate hope and fear, after a pregnancy plagued by complications.

“She is now fighting for her life in the NICU, surrounded by machines, tubes, and prayers,” Carol wrote in an appeal on the Give.Asia platform, “Every moment is critical. Every breath she takes is a miracle.”

Carol works as a clinic secretary while her husband Ehrol has served as a staff nurse in Singapore for the past seven years. In 2023, the couple were granted Singapore Permanent Residency and earlier this year, Carol learned she was pregnant.

Carol, however, ended up getting diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction and placental complications. Her pregnancy was classified as high-risk, and doctors at NUH closely monitored her condition.

On 25 June, Carol began bleeding heavily and she was rushed into an emergency delivery due to severe preeclampsia and placental abruption. Chelsea arrived far too early, in critical condition.

The infant cannot breathe on her own and is reliant on invasive mechanical ventilation. Diagnosed with pulmonary immaturity, respiratory distress, and pulmonary hypertension, she requires constant, high-level medical intervention, including inhaled nitric oxide therapy, parenteral nutrition, and regular blood transfusions.

Doctors estimate that Chelsea will need to remain in the NICU for six to nine months.

Despite both parents working in healthcare and being Permanent Residents, they are only eligible for limited medical subsidies. The projected cost of Chelsea’s care is staggering: S$920,000.

“We are doing everything we can,” Carol said, “But the cost of saving her life is beyond our means.”

The couple is now turning to the public for support. With the help of Give.Asia, they have launched a fundraiser to cover Chelsea’s medical costs, starting with an initial goal of S$92,000 — just 10% of the full projected amount.

“Chelsea didn’t choose to come into this world so early — but she’s here, and she’s fighting,” Carol wrote, “We believe that her story isn’t just one of struggle, but of hope, strength, and miracles.”

The family is urging Singaporeans and members of the international community to contribute, share their story, and help keep Chelsea’s care uninterrupted. They said, “All funds raised will go directly to NUH via Give.Asia. Every cent helps, and every share could reach someone who might help save her life.”

“Your kindness could mean everything to a tiny girl who’s already braver than most adults will ever be,” Carol said.

Those interested in donating or learning more can visit their Give.Asia fundraising page.