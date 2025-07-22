Singapore Airlines tops Travel + Leisure’s 2025 international airlines list again

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey for best international airlines in 2025, based on votes from the magazine’s readers around the world. The airline earned a score of 91.32, slightly up from last year’s 90.89, when it also topped the list. This year, it was also recognised as a WBA Super Hall of Fame honoree.

A Hall of Fame designation means the airline has been voted onto the World’s Best Awards list for the past 10 consecutive years.

Last month, the airline also ranked second in the “Oscars of the aviation industry” by United Kingdom-based airline consultancy Skytrax.

According to the magazine, one traveller said she would choose Singapore Airlines for every trip if she could. Another described it as their “best travel experience to date.”

Middle Eastern airlines dominated the list, with Qatar Airways placing second with a score of 90.59, Emirates coming in third with 89.98, and Etihad Airways taking the ninth spot with 84.93.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines followed closely, ranking fourth and fifth with scores of 89.72 and 89.53, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were France’s La Compagnie (87.81) at sixth, Air New Zealand (85.30) at seventh, Virgin Atlantic Airways (85.17) at eighth, and Fiji Airways (84.89) in tenth place.

The World’s Best Awards survey gathered responses from nearly 180,000 T+L readers, who rated airlines based on cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service, and value. For each category, they selected a rating from excellent to poor, and the final score was the average across all categories.

Singapore Airlines’ home base, Changi Airport, was also recognised in the magazine’s favourite international airports of 2025. It ranked second on the list, scoring 95.20, and was a WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Last year, the airport also ranked second with a score of 94.32, with the same WBA Hall of Fame designation. /TISG

