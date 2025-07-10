// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Cathay Pacific Airplane
Photo: Depositphotos/portosabbia
Cathay members to get S$160 off economy round-trip flights as Cathay Pacific celebrates top Skytrax 2025 ranking

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Cathay Pacific is offering Cathay members S$160 off their economy class flights as part of its celebration for being one of the world’s top three airlines and the best economy class airlines in this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards, the airline said in a press release on Thursday (July 10).

Travellers can enjoy the discount—valid for a minimum of two persons per booking—by booking before July 22, 2025, or until tickets are sold out, whichever is earlier, using the code BESTECONSG.

The offer applies to round-trip flights departing from Singapore to all destinations worldwide, except Hong Kong, Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, and Taipei.

The travel period runs from September 15, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The offer is exclusive to Cathay members and is on a first-come-first-served basis. However, non-members may sign up to become Cathay members for free here.

Travellers can book their flights here. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

