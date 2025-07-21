Changi dethroned: Istanbul takes the crown, but travellers aren’t buying it

SINGAPORE: For many years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has been the recognised darling of travel brochures, wowing international travellers and domestic guests with its opulent indoor parks, butterfly haven, and the world’s loftiest indoor cascade, but in the latest Travel + Leisure 2025 World’s Best Awards, a new name sits at the top — Istanbul Airport, scoring a remarkable 98.57, edging out Changi.

The rise of Istanbul Airport has been immediate and outstanding with its ever-growing global connectivity, lustrous architectural design, and its promise to improve the passenger experience. Istanbul’s accomplishment marks a shift in what global travellers appreciate most—competence, scope, and innovation.

However, not everyone is convinced and swayed.

On Reddit, responses to the new status of Changi have been a combination of scepticism, disapproval, and national pride, predominantly from admirers of the Singapore airport.

“As someone who has transited at Istanbul Airport before, all I can say is it’s large,” one user commented. “But decor-wise and ambience? Changi is still better, and don’t get me started on food prices—S$40 for a mediocre kebab? I’ve had better, cheaper ones in Europe.”

Another netizen was quick to say that rankings like these are frequently predisposed. “These crowns are all about perspective. I’ve been to many airports, and Changi still stands out for me, but what works for one traveller may not for another.”

Some were more critical of the article itself, accusing it of interpreting key facts. “Shallow reporting,” one Redditor wrote. “There’s no attempt to explain why Istanbul topped the list or how the survey was conducted. It feels like the article was written just to check a box.”

While Istanbul Airport may be praised, it has its detractors, too. “Transferred through Istanbul recently,” an unsatisfied traveller shared. “It was a nightmare. Long lines, poor signage, sluggish security. We had enough layover time, but still missed our connecting flight. It was chaos.”

Still, others saw the unseating of Changi as a cue that superiority and distinction can’t be everlasting.

“Singapore must learn that not every time, everything can be No. 1,” one comment read, echoing a touch of tough love.

Eventually, the 2025 rankings tell a story beyond the scores. They underscore a changing international landscape in air travel, one where new airports like Istanbul are challenging old favourites. Whether this is a changing of the guard or merely a temporary shakeup remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — the rivalry for the skies has never been more vicious.