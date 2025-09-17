Signal fault disrupts Thomson–East Coast Line between Woodlands North and Bayshore; services resume after morning delay

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Thomson–East Coast Line (TEL) faced delays on Wednesday (Sep 17) morning after a signalling fault caused train services to be suspended between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations.

The disruption began at around 7:29 a.m., when SMRT advised commuters to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time along the affected stretch. By 7:55 a.m., free regular bus services were activated, with bridging bus services added soon after.

At 8:14 a.m., SMRT said engineers were working to recover train services and encouraged commuters heading towards the city centre to use the North–South, Circle, or Downtown lines instead. Commuters could also download an e-Travel Chit as proof of disrupted travel.

The situation escalated at 8:29 a.m., with SMRT announcing a full suspension of train services between Woodlands North and Bayshore in both directions. Alternative transport and bus bridging services were provided during the recovery.

By 8:38 a.m., train services were progressively resuming, with bridging and free bus services still available. Shortly after, at 8:49 a.m., bridging services ceased as trains were running again. SMRT confirmed that full train services had resumed by 8:54 a.m.

The operator apologised for the inconvenience and thanked commuters for their patience.

