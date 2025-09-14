Train fault disrupts North-South Line between Newton and Ang Mo Kio towards Jurong East on Sunday

SINGAPORE: SMRT announced that train services on the North-South Line (NSL) were disrupted on Sunday (Sept 14) after a fault occurred between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations towards Jurong East.

SMRT first alerted commuters at 11:44 a.m., advising them to expect an additional 25 minutes of travel time between Newton and Ang Mo Kio. By 11:51 a.m., free regular bus services were activated to help affected passengers.

At 12:02 p.m., commuters were further advised to consider alternative travel options, including switching to the Thomson-East Coast Line at Orchard station or the Downtown Line at Newton station. A subsequent update at 12:14 p.m. maintained that the delay would continue, but reassured commuters that bridging buses were still in operation.

By 12:21 p.m., SMRT confirmed that train services along the affected stretch had resumed, and free bus services were withdrawn.

In a statement issued at 12:50 p.m., SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the fault was first detected at around 11:35 a.m. “Our staff were immediately deployed to rectify the fault. After commuters in the faulty train were safely disembarked, the affected train was taken out of service,” he said.

Mr Lam added that in-train and station announcements were made to keep commuters informed, while free buses were provided at designated stops. “We apologise for the delay and appreciate your patience and understanding,” he said.

