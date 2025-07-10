SG man in his late 20s says he feels like a failure, but others remind him, ‘Life is a marathon, not a sprint’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wrote about feeling like a failure, even though he’s only in his late 20s. He wondered if he was an isolated case, asking if anyone else felt the same way.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (July 9), u/TotallyNotACheese explained that he is just about to pursue his first degree and added that he has little to no work experience.

Part of the failure that he feels appears to be that he will be over thirty when he graduates—if he graduates at all— since he is currently experiencing “some serious pre-uni jitters” as he has come to the realisation that he isn’t very academically inclined is not likely to get good grades.

“Real talk, I’m not even passionate about the degree, it’s in Accountancy, lol. It’s more or less the increased pay that a degree will hopefully help me net, that’s my main motivator, as my parents are getting older,” the post author wrote, adding that he feels alone, as he is also lacking social skills.

He sometimes thinks of just skipping university entirely and going to work just as a poly grad, “ but my rational brain is thankfully kicking those ideas to the wayside.”

Nevertheless, he characterised his current situation as “all very suffocating.”

Many commenters on the post endeavoured to encourage the post author, telling him it’s not too late to have a life that’s successful and fulfilling.

“My secondary school classmate went to ITE, did his NS, then poly, and finally NTU. By the time he was done, also inhis late 20s.

“Whether you succeed in life has nothing to do with where/when u start. More to do with grit, hustle skills, etc. Friend is now GM for a euro engineering firm. Never too late,” wrote one.

“Never give up, bro. You can do it! Life is a marathon. No need to sprint through it,” another pointed out.

A Reddit user who replied to this comment added, “This is so true. Life is a marathon; sprinting too hard will also lead to burnout. Also, know that yes, everyone’s starting line might be different, and the resources that you have can be vastly different too. But you determine if you are constantly moving forward.”

One 32-year-old commenter who’s already had five jobs and is still an associate reminded the post author, “Life is not all about work. Life is more than work. Nobody will care about you more than themselves, just like nobody in my current team cares that ‘oh, you are still an associate in your 30s while having so much experience, you must be a failure.

“Who knows, you might propel fast and be better than you thought you would be in 5 years’ time? Then all the worries you have about being a failure won’t matter anymore. Cheer up, and just go with the flow. Cheers!” /TISG

