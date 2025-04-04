The Independent Logo
SDP slams &#8220;unseemly haste&#8221; of GE2025 timeline, accuses PAP of stifling opposition

Dr Chee Soon Juan at SDP’s GE Campaign Launch on 11 May 2024. (Photo credit: Singapore Democratic Party)

PAP | SDP

SDP slams “unseemly haste” of GE2025 timeline, accuses PAP of stifling opposition

Author AvatarJewel Stolarchuk
|April 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the People’s Action Party (PAP), accusing the ruling party of rushing into the General Election and denying Singaporeans the time needed to scrutinise key issues.

In a sharply worded statement released on Tuesday evening, the SDP called the compressed electoral timeline “a return to the PAP’s old playbook,” despite Mr Wong’s pledge to do things differently when he took over as Prime Minister last year.

“When he was sworn in, Mr Wong promised Singaporeans, ‘I will never settle for the status quo,’” the party said, “But like many of his other promises, this has turned out to be another empty one.”

The SDP highlighted the 35-day window between the release of new electoral boundaries on 11 March and the dissolution of Parliament on 15 April, comparing it unfavourably to the more than three-month lead time ahead of the 2020 General Election.

“This unseemly haste can only mean one thing: The PAP is fearful of the people’s anger with the high cost of living and its irrational immigration policy,” the party claimed, “Singaporeans need the time to thoroughly examine these issues before casting their votes.”

The opposition party argued that such a tight timeline hinders their ability to campaign effectively, reach voters, and present alternative policies. It also alleged that the PAP’s strategy is designed to limit public debate and cement its dominance ahead of a difficult election.

“Elections are solemn exercises,” the SDP said. “People must be given ample time to become thoroughly familiar with the parties, their platforms and candidates so they can make informed decisions at the polls.”

The SDP went further, accusing PM Wong of “desperation” and of falling back on familiar tactics due to a lack of “new ideas” for dealing with Singapore’s pressing issues. The party made clear its intention to frame the coming election as a referendum on whether Singaporeans want meaningful change or “more of the same.”

“It is, therefore, essential for the electorate to send an unambiguous message to the PAP in this GE that it needs to do better and not resort to its old ways of crippling the opposition’s effort. Its smash-and-grab tactic to secure another term – another term which would merely put more than $10 million in Mr Wong’s bank account for piecemeal measures for global problems – cannot be tolerated any longer.”
GE2025SDP

