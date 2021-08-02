Scary ‘pontianak’ ghost gets Covid-19 jab

- Advertisement -

Malaysia — Halloween came early at one Covid-19 vaccination site in Malaysia. It appears that a member of the public chose to scare off the virus by appearing as a ghost, possibly a Pontianak, while getting inoculated.

A 20-second video was uploaded on Facebook on Thursday (Jul 29) by one Martin Bee, presumably showcasing the mythological creature said to be a spirit of a woman who died while pregnant.

The ghost was seen confidently strutting as she entered the mostly empty vaccination site.

As she headed towards the person at the counter and the one recording the scene, the individual was heard repeatedly saying, “I’m scared” in Malay.

Right before the ghost takes a seat, she gives a high pitched laugh.

Laughter and applause could be heard in the background, and the woman raises her hand in acknowledgement.

In another photo, the woman was spotted taking a selfie as she received the vaccine.

She wore a blood-stained gown, red contact lenses and a face mask designed with protruding jagged teeth.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, people are wearing costumes to make a statement.

One Klinger Duarte Rodrigues got jabbed dressed as a South American snake. On top of making a fashion statement, the costume was also in protest of how the Brazilian government handled the Covid-19 outbreak.

After Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro reportedly refused to get vaccinated, claiming sarcastically that the dose might turn recipients into alligators, members of the public later donned alligator costumes while getting vaccinated. /TISG

