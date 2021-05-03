Home News In the Hood Night Safari staff shares funny encounter with visitors suspecting ‘white & flying’...

Night Safari staff shares funny encounter with visitors suspecting 'white & flying' object was new animal

Guests thought they had spotted a new animal

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

Hana O

Singapore – The darkness surrounding a night safari adds intrigue to one’s experience and may include sightings of strange objects. One staff at the Night Safari confirmed such an encounter through a TikTok video.

Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee took to Facebook to share a TikTok video of a conversation he had with a visitor who spotted a “new animal.”

According to mustsharenews.com, Mr Muhd, who goes by the handle @affan.p in TikTok, was a staff at the Night Safari located at 80 Mandai Lake Road.

Mr Affann begins his video by imitating a guest, wondering if they had a new animal that can fly.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

After beginning to confirm that they did have a new animal, Mr Affann understands the question clearer.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

The guest then confirms that they spotted a “white and flying” animal.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

The realisation hits Mr Affann.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

The guest further states that the “animal” smelled “so good.”

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

“Mampus…should I tell him?” asks Mr Affann to himself.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

In a comment, Mr Affann replied to a member of the public needing clarification on the “white and flying animal” that smelled good.

“Pontianak,” said Mr Affann.

Photo FB screengrab/Muhd Bashah Khan Surattee

Another netizen shared a similar experience working at a night safari. “A couple of Japanese tourists asked my colleague and me if we can ask the white monkey to go down the tree,” began Maliq Mikael.

When he asked the tourists where they spotted the white monkey, they pointed that it was up in a tree, a few metres above them.

“Me and my colleague asked them to run back as fast as we could and explained that in the night safari, there were no white monkeys wearing a white cloth!”

Such an epic night to remember, added the netizen.

Until May 24, 2021, Night Safari is open from Thursday to Sunday from 6.30 pm to 12 am. Beginning May 25 to Jun 27, the attraction will be open every day on the same schedule./TISG

Read related: Man jumps into zoo’s rhino enclosure just to do a backflip for TikTok video

