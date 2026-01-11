Rising job uncertainty leaves many Singaporeans anxious about the future, Redditors say

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post asking a simple but heavy question — “How confident are you about your future in Singapore?” — has sparked a wide-ranging and deeply relatable discussion on job security, rising costs and the quiet stress many Singaporeans carry every day.

The post points to realities that have become increasingly hard to ignore: permanent office jobs seem to be getting rarer, retrenchments feel more common, and job searches are stretching longer than before. All this is happening against the backdrop of an ever-rising cost of living, from groceries and utilities to housing and childcare.

For many working adults, the uncertainty isn’t abstract. It’s deeply personal. The original poster summed it up plainly, saying they could not imagine the stress faced by couples starting a family, or already raising one, when one income suddenly disappears.

Just trying to survive, not getting ahead

Many netizens responded with a sense of caution rather than optimism. One common theme was saving aggressively while still employed, even if it means cutting back on comforts.

“Not confident, so I try my best to save money and not splurge unnecessarily. If really one day no job, I hope I have enough to at least eat,” one user shared. This practical advice hones in on the reality that money is limited, so it would be smarter to save up now so that you can have more later.

Another pointed out how age is becoming a silent pressure point. “Save up while you have work and spend wisely for now. Jobs seem to be drying up from age 35+,” they wrote. This comment then drew an immediate reply: “Seems like also drying up for the fresh grads.” These two replies show how the job market has been challenging for different members of the population, with both older people and new graduates struggling to find their footing.

For some, the uncertainty has reshaped major life choices. “Not confident, that’s why I have no kids. Can’t care for others when I can barely take care of myself,” one netizen said, capturing a sentiment increasingly heard among younger Singaporeans.

These kinds of economic realities may likely be one of the reasons why Singapore has been recording low birth rates for years — it’s simply too expensive to raise another person, so it wouldn’t be fair to have kids when you’re not fully able to confidently secure your financial future.

Confidence depends on privilege and safety nets

Not everyone felt the same level of anxiety. A few Redditors acknowledged that their confidence came not from the system, but from personal circumstances.

“Fairly confident, but only because I’m fortunate to have a ‘safety net’… a place I can go to have my old job back, which pays enough to put food on the table,” one user wrote. Their comment highlighted how security today is often individual, not universal.

Others took a more detached view. “I don’t plan to be in Singapore in the future. So I’m pretty confident that I will not be in it,” one commenter said bluntly, reflecting how some may see migration as their long-term answer.

Another voice pushed back against what they felt was an overly bleak outlook. “I think OP [original poster] is vastly underestimating how many people are thriving right now… people who are doing well usually aren’t posting here,” the user argued, suggesting that online spaces may amplify hardship more than success.

A bigger picture beyond Singapore

One comment introduced a broader angle, pointing out that job insecurity does not exist in a vacuum. “As geopolitics becomes a bigger factor in the global economy, we should be smart about getting as many of our young Singaporean talents into these top jobs.”

Indeed, ongoing global tensions, shifting supply chains, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, US–China competition, and uncertainty around trade and technology have reshaped labour markets worldwide. Companies are restructuring, cutting costs, or holding back on hiring. Therefore, Singapore, as a small and open economy, feels these ripples quickly.

Living with uncertainty

All in all, the Reddit discussion paints a picture filled with uncertainty and acknowledgement; there is anxiety, but also realism, adaptability and quiet resilience. Some people may be saving more, some delaying or avoiding life milestones, and others are leaning on safety nets or planning exits. A few remain confident, but even that confidence often comes with conditions.

What unites these voices is not panic, but uncertainty. For many in Singapore’s working class, the future no longer feels guaranteed — it feels conditional. And in that space, people are simply trying to do what they can: stay employed, stay afloat, and hope that the ground beneath them holds.

