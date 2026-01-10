Redditor shares MRT escalator clash with elderly man, sparks debate on public etiquette and conflict handling

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post describing an uncomfortable moment at an MRT station has struck a chord with many Singaporeans, opening up a wider conversation about how we treat one another in crowded public spaces and how to walk away when things turn ugly.

In the post, the Redditor recounted taking an escalator down at an MRT station while carrying a box. An elderly man was standing on the step right in front of him, and moved very slowly when they reached the bottom. With people piling up behind, the Redditor tried to sidestep to avoid bumping into him, but the box he was holding accidentally made contact.

He said he apologised and continued walking, thinking that would be the end of it. Instead, the situation escalated when the elderly man grabbed his arm and started shouting and swearing, insisting that no apology had been made.

Caught off guard, the Redditor apologised again and tried to explain that the bump was unintentional and that there was no space to stop and talk at the foot of the escalator. The older man, however, continued scolding him loudly even as he walked away.

The encounter left the person frustrated. In his post, he questioned why some people, regardless of age, feel entitled to lash out at others in public, and asked fellow Redditors how he could have handled the situation better.

“You already did enough”

Many netizens were quick to reassure him that he had acted reasonably under the circumstances.

“You already apologised. Go on with your business and save your time,” one commenter wrote, reflecting a common sentiment that not every confrontation deserves more energy than it already takes.

Another added, “No point arguing with kids and old people. Your day and peace of mind are more important than them. They are of no significance to you.”

Others felt the issue had little to do with age and more to do with attitude. “Always remember everyone grows old, but not everyone grows up,” one netizen said.

Several users were troubled by the fact that the elderly man became physical. “I think this is a ‘them’ problem. His reaction was an overreaction. I’d never think to physically handle someone as a response to anything,” a commenter noted, adding that it pointed to poor emotional control rather than a simple misunderstanding.

Some suggested calling out the behaviour clearly if it crosses a line. “Say loudly that you feel uncomfortable getting touched and walk off, let them show off their stupidity for the whole world to see,” another wrote.

What could have been done differently?

Firstly, many comments agreed that once voices are raised or physical contact happens, it is usually best to stop engaging. Explaining or defending yourself in the moment may only make things worse. A brief apology, followed by walking away, is often enough.

Next, setting boundaries could be helpful. Saying things like “Please don’t touch me” or “I’ve already apologised” while remaining calm keeps things factual without escalating emotions.

Finally, know that MRT stations are busy, but are a largely monitored public space. If someone continues to shout or behave aggressively, you may stay near a staff member or in a well-lit, crowded area so you can have an added sense of safety.

A moment many can relate to

Singapore’s public transport system is efficient but crowded, and small misunderstandings can quickly spiral when tempers run high. This situation can therefore happen to anyone.

While patience and respect for the elderly remain important values, netizens agreed that no one should be subjected to verbal abuse or physical contact, regardless of age. Ultimately, Reddit users seemed to agree that sometimes the best response is not to “win” the argument, but to walk away with your peace of mind intact.

