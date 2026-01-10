// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Photo: Facebook screengrab / SGRV
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Motorcyclist attempting to overtake hit by lorry on Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, netizens debate blame

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim has sparked widespread discussion online, with netizens divided over who was at fault.

The incident happened on January 7, 2026, at about 7:56 a.m. as indicated in the circulating clip. The video of the collision has since gone viral, clocking about 289,000 views, more than 1,200 reactions and 533 comments at the time of writing.

Based on the circulating footage, the lorry was changing lanes when it collided with a motorcycle travelling alongside it. The impact caused the motorcyclist to fall onto the road.

While details on injuries were not provided, the video quickly drew attention due to how close the motorcycle was to the lorry at the time of the lane change.

Netizens point to blind spot and risky overtaking

Many netizens felt the motorcyclist bore some responsibility, pointing out that he appeared to be riding in the lorry’s blind spot and attempting to overtake from the left, which is considered especially dangerous around heavy vehicles.

See also  25-year-old gets arrested and has vape seized after injuring 60-year-old motorcyclist in hit-and-run accident

One commenter wrote, “Motorcycles shouldn’t overtake and squeeze through the left side, especially a lorry, [as it is a] blind spot.”

Another added, “The motorcyclist is partly to be blamed! How can he try/attempt to overtake the lorry on the left side, or ride beside the left side of the lorry? If he intends to overtake, he should go on the right-hand side. If not, then ride behind keeping a safe distance, but never beside the lorry as the driver might not see him.”

Some netizens also scrutinised the lorry driver’s intentions. One Facebook user claimed, “Don’t know if you all noticed it or not? The lorry driver wanted to fetch his colleague at the bus stop.”

This comment likely talked about whether the lane change was done safely and with sufficient checks. Another user tried to sum up the blame, albeit done arbitrarily, saying, “Biker 60% and lorry 40%.”

A reminder on road safety

The incident shows that there will always be risks faced by motorcyclists when riding near large vehicles with significant blind spots. While investigations may determine the official cause, netizens largely agreed on one thing: extra caution is needed from all road users, especially during peak hours and around heavy vehicles.

See also  Gerald Giam: We are fortunate that authorities detected viral fragments in sewage so early action can be taken

As discussions continue online, the crash reminds all road users that a moment of misjudgement on busy roads can quickly turn into a serious accident.

Read also: PSA: Bus services 961 and 195 to skip stops on selected January nights for Light to Night Singapore

© The Independent Singapore

