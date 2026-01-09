PSA: Bus services 961 and 195 to skip stops on selected January nights for Light to Night Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you are heading into town on Friday or Saturday nights this January, especially around the Civic District, here’s a quick heads-up for bus commuters.

Due to road closures for the National Gallery Light to Night Festival 2026, the Land Transport Authority has announced that two bus services will be skipping selected bus stops on specific nights.

SBS Transit bus service 195 will skip the bus stop along Parliament Place, near the Supreme Court (bus stop 02181). This will happen on three consecutive Fridays and Saturdays starting from January 9, between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. Commuters who usually alight at this stop during these hours should plan to get off at an earlier or later stop, or consider alternative bus services.

Meanwhile, SMRT bus service 961 will skip two bus stops during the same festival period. These are the Parliament Place bus stop near the Supreme Court (02181) and another bus stop near Beach Road after Raffles Hotel (01611). The affected dates are January 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, and 24, with the same timing from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Light to Night Singapore festival typically attracts large crowds, so road closures are put in place to ensure safety and smooth movement in the area. As a result, some bus routes need to be adjusted temporarily to give way for the event.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and check for nearby alternative bus stops. For a clearer overview of the affected routes and stops, you may refer to the poster below for details.

