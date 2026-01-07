LTA’s Rail Reliability Taskforce urges faster renewals, stronger workforce, and commuter-first approach to boost MRT reliability

SINGAPORE: If you take the MRT or LRT regularly, train delays and service disruptions are probably a familiar frustration. Following a series of breakdowns between July and September last year, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Rail Reliability Taskforce has stepped in with a set of recommendations aimed at making Singapore’s rail system more reliable — and more commuter-friendly.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what the Taskforce found and what it is proposing.

Why the Taskforce was formed

The Rail Reliability Taskforce was set up on Sep 19, 2025, after several train disruptions affected different MRT and LRT lines. These incidents were caused by a range of issues, from signalling faults to power and train-related problems.

The Taskforce is chaired by LTA chief executive Ng Lang and includes senior leaders from SMRT and SBS Transit, as well as rail specialists. A five-member Independent Advisory Panel, made up of experienced rail experts from overseas, was also brought in to provide technical advice.

Their job: to find quick fixes, review deeper problems, and recommend ways to reduce future disruptions.

What went wrong during recent breakdowns

After reviewing incidents from July to September 2025, the Taskforce found that while each disruption had a different cause, there were common areas that could be improved.

One key issue was recovery time. When something minor goes wrong, it can still take a long time for trains to get moving again. To fix this, the Taskforce suggested adding backup or bypass systems and clearer procedures, so services can resume faster once it is safe for commuters.

Fixing old trains, signals, and power systems faster

Much of Singapore’s rail network is ageing, and the Taskforce says this cannot be ignored. It recommended prioritising the renewal of three critical systems: Trains, signalling systems, and power systems.

To speed things up, the Taskforce said more engineering hours are needed, even if that means full-day service closures from time to time. While inconvenient, these closures could allow maintenance teams to work more safely and efficiently and help prevent bigger breakdowns later.

The Taskforce also called for better use of data and technology to monitor the condition of rail equipment, so worn-out parts can be fixed or replaced before they fail. Better management of spare parts, as well as greater use of robotics and automation, could also help maintenance teams do their jobs more efficiently.

Building a stronger rail workforce

Behind every train line is a large team of engineers and technicians. The Taskforce stressed that this workforce needs continuous upgrading. The Taskforce also recommended strengthening the role of the Singapore Rail Academy. This is so that training standards are more consistent across the industry. This includes expanding professional certification to cover more rail systems and workers.

The Taskforce also suggested more regular staff rotations between LTA and rail operators. This could help teams better understand each other’s roles and respond more effectively during disruptions.

Putting commuters first during disruptions

Even with better maintenance, the Taskforce acknowledged that delays will still happen occasionally. When they do, how commuters are managed makes a big difference.

To improve this, the Taskforce proposed clearer ground procedures to help services recover faster, along with better alternative travel options during disruptions.

It also called for a more commuter-first mindset, with clearer, more precise and real-time information. This includes better directions at stations, clearer announcements, and tools that tell commuters exactly what is happening on their specific journey.

While LTA launched a centralised rail status webpage in December 2025, the Taskforce said more journey-specific tools should be developed to help commuters decide their next move when things go wrong.

Looking ahead

LTA chief executive and Taskforce chairman Ng Lang said the recommendations come at a crucial time, as Singapore balances an ageing rail system with rapid network expansion. He stated, “The Taskforce’s work comes at an important time as Singapore juggles ageing existing rail lines alongside rapid network expansion. The challenge of operating and maintaining the rail system will only increase as its size and complexity grow. These recommendations will help guide the next steps to be taken to continue strengthening the reliability of our rail network.”

As the rail network grows larger and more complex, keeping it reliable will only get harder. The Taskforce’s recommendations aim to guide the next steps — with the hope that commuters will see fewer delays, faster recovery times, and clearer information when disruptions do occur.

For everyday MRT users, the message is simple: The system knows there’s room for improvement, and plans are being laid to make daily journeys smoother and less stressful.

