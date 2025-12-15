LTA reports high rail reliability, launches real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage

SINGAPORE: Rail reliability across Singapore’s MRT network continues to remain high, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) latest rail reliability report. The October update shows stable performance across all key indicators, including Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF), as well as the newer Train Service Delivery (TSD) and Train Punctuality (TP) metrics introduced in the previous report.

As of end-October 2025, the 12-month moving average MKBF for the MRT network stood at 1.673 million train-kilometres, a slight improvement from 1.671 million in September. All MRT lines recorded increases in MKBF except for a marginal dip on the Circle Line. Notably, there were no delays exceeding 30 minutes across the MRT network in October, an improvement from the two such delays recorded the month before.

For the first time, LTA has also published TSD and TP data for the Thomson–East Coast Line (TEL). While TEL’s overall performance remains high, it is slightly lower than the other lines. Over the past 12 months, three delays exceeding 30 minutes were recorded on TEL, affecting an estimated 5% of daily passengers along the line.

LTA said this was not unexpected, as TEL is still undergoing construction and extension works. The authority expects performance to stabilise and improve once the line fully opens in 2026.

Rethinking how train delays are communicated

Beyond reliability figures, LTA acknowledged ongoing commuter feedback on how train disruptions are communicated. Currently, operators estimate delays based on the maximum additional travel time across the longest affected journeys. According to LTA, this can sometimes give a misleading picture for individual commuters, leading some to make unnecessary or costly detours.

While social media remains an important communication channel, LTA noted that posts may surface at different times on users’ feeds, including after incidents have already been resolved.

To address these concerns, LTA launched a new real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage at mytransport.sg/trainstatus. The webpage went live on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, at 6 p.m., and will serve as a single platform showing the operating status of all rail lines at a glance.

The page will use a simplified, colour-coded system. A yellow status will indicate minor delays of under 30 minutes, where commuters can generally continue using train services. An orange status will signal major delays exceeding 30 minutes, with advisories on alternative routes such as other MRT lines or free bus services. LTA noted that similar centralised systems are already used in cities like London and Paris.

LTA added that they will continue improving how rail information is shared with commuters. It is also developing additional tools to provide journey-specific, real-time guidance. This includes working with Google Maps to improve journey time estimates during disruptions, making it easier for commuters to adjust their travel plans when incidents occur.

Netizens cautiously welcome the move

Online reactions suggest cautious optimism, mixed with lingering scepticism shaped by past experiences. One Reddit user questioned whether the new platform would truly reflect on-the-ground conditions, writing: “Let’s hope it’s trustworthy. Otherwise, we may need a crowd-sourced website. Something like downdetector but for stations. You’ll immediately see a huge spike in reports if there’s indeed a disruption.” The comment highlights a lack of confidence that official updates alone can always keep pace with real-time commuter experiences.

Others were more openly cynical. One user compared the upcoming webpage to existing indicators that many commuters already distrust, remarking: “As reliable and useful as the smiley face indicator that I see on the screens when entering the station.” The remark reflects frustration among commuters who feel that current status displays often fail to capture the severity of delays.

Another comment pointed to what some see as the core issue behind communication gaps, rather than the lack of platforms themselves. “The problem is not declaring an incident a breakdown. You can have the best website, but if nobody is obliged to update it because, in their opinion, it is not a breakdown, what’s the point?” the user wrote, underscoring concerns about how and when disruptions are formally acknowledged.

Together, the responses suggest that while commuters welcome clearer and more centralised information, trust will depend on how transparently and promptly incidents are reflected on the new system once it goes live.

