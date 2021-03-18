Home News Featured News Reckless driver almost hits cyclist crossing on green light at Upper Boon...

Reckless driver almost hits cyclist crossing on green light at Upper Boon Keng Rd

Black sedan did not stop to make way for pedestrians

Photo: YT screengrab

Hana O

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about crossing a pedestrian lane after almost getting hit by a vehicle even though the person had the right of way.

“Always be careful when crossing at the traffic lights,” warned Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (Mar 16). “Drivers must be punished severely for putting pedestrians at risk.”

The post included a link to the YouTube channel of Denskie TV26 who had the harrowing experience.

“Lucky I’m always watching the incoming car from left and right when I’m crossing the road, even if I’m just walking or cycling,” wrote the concerned individual who was cycling at that moment. “If not…,” added Denskie TV26, indicating a possible accident that could have happened.

According to the post, the incident happened on Mar 15, at Upper Boon Keng Road, Park Connector Network going to Marina Bay Sands, at the traffic light after the Kallang River.

The video shows the cyclist beginning to cross the street after the traffic light turned green.

Photo: YT screengrab

Halfway across, he was honked at by a black sedan which did not stop to make way for the pedestrians.

Photo: YT screengrab

Video footage from another angle showed the vehicle, which appears to be a BMW, not heeding the red light, causing alarm for the people crossing. The driver “must be drunk,” one of the pedestrians could be heard commenting.

Photo: YT screengrab

Members from the online community said the footage should be submitted to the Traffic Police to take the driver to task and avoid similar road hazards from other motorists./TISG

Read related: 2 pedestrians crossing Paya Lebar Road hit by vehicle

