2 pedestrians crossing Paya Lebar Road hit by vehicle

Singapore—A video that was widely shared on social media on Thursday (Oct 1) showed two people crossing the street getting hit by a vehicle.

Luckily, the injuries sustained by the two at the junction of Paya Lebar and Geylang Road may not be overly serious.

One of the people involved in the accident was a 17-year-old female who was taken to Raffles Hospital. She was conscious when conveyed via ambulance to get medical treatment. The other person hit by the vehicle opted not to be hospitalized, although the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said this individual was assessed at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, they received an alert that an accident had occurred at around 3:20 pm on Oct 1 that involved two pedestrians and a vehicle.

In the video of the accident shared by the ROADS.sg Facebook page, which indicates that it happened past 3 in the afternoon, two people can be seen crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing. But before they can get to the other side, they are hit by an oncoming vehicle.

2 pedestrians hit by taxi 2 pedestrians cross during a red man, mistakingly thinking it's a green man, then decide to run across halfway, both get hit by a taxi and sent flying across the junction. Taxi driver should not have moved his vehicle as there were injured persons.Wishing them speedy and full recoveries.Happened at junction of Paya Labar Road and Geylang Road on 01/10/2020. Posted by ROADS.sg on Thursday, October 1, 2020

One of the pedestrians can be seen being flung into the air and hitting the roof of the vehicle.

After the impact, another pedestrians was seen getting up and walking toward his injured companion.

A police van and two ambulances were present at the scene of the accident. A number of paramedics attended to the young woman before she was brought to the hospital.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) the police are currently investigating the incident.

Commenting on the incident on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, netizens sympathized with the hapless vehicle driver, who, after all, had the right of way, since he had the green light in his favour.

One commenter wrote, “On one side, I sympathize the two pedestrians who got knock down which I hope they don’t have any serious injuries from this incident. On the other hand I’m concern (sic) about the taxi driver because it’s an accident that can (sic) be prevented if the two had paid attention to the traffic light but he was unlucky in this incident.”

Agreeing with the commenter, another chimed in, “100 % Pedestrian’s fault, taxi driver no fault at all. Watch clip from the beginning, the couple were still strolling slowly when opposite cars/bike coming towards them.”

One netizen wrote, “I hope they will recover, including the taxi driver. Should not have happened had they exercised more care.”

Another surmised that the two pedestrians had been lucky that it was only a taxi that hit them, “If it was a heavy vehicle most probably both would’ve died from the impact. This accident has nothing to do with the driver, pedestrians is (sic) at fault for illegal crossing.” —/TISG

