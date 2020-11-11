Home News Featured News Raeesah Khan says this is her most rewarding year

Raeesah Khan says this is her most rewarding year

"I’m 27 today! It’s been both the hardest and most rewarding year thus far, and I’m looking forward to see what other things life has in store for me," wrote Ms Khan in an Instagram post

Photos: Raeesah Khan IG

Workers’ Party () MP Raeesah Khan called the last year her most rewarding one as she turned 27 years old today (10 Nov).

The daughter of ex-presidential hopeful Farid Khan, Ms Khan was among the new faces the WP fielded during the 2020 General Election. In what was the first election under the leadership of secretary-general , the opposition party received a stronger mandate at its Aljunied-Hougang stronghold and won a second multi-member ward – Sengkang GRC.

Ms Khan was among the four candidates who won Sengkang GRC and the win was especially momentous for her. Although police reports were filed against her in the middle of the campaign period over past social media posts, Ms Khan emerged from the controversy and became the youngest member to join the latest term of Parliament and became the very first minority-race female opposition MP.

The year was also special for Ms Khan as she became pregnant with her second child. The opposition politician, who has a 16-month-old toddler Raees with husband Mahadhir Caffoor, announced her second pregnancy on the same day she was sworn in as MP.

Ms Khan reflected on the past year as she turned another year older. She wrote on Instagram: “I’m 27 today! It’s been both the hardest and most rewarding year thus far, and I’m looking forward to see what other things life has in store for me.”

Over 5,000 netizens liked her Instagram post:

