Sylvia Lim hints that He Ting Ru is pregnant with her third child

Ms Lim shared a photo of herself and Ms He having a meal with the comment: "My deepest respect to all expectant mothers!"

Photo: Sylvia Lim IG

Jewel Stolarchuk

Workers’ Party () chairman hinted that Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru is pregnant, in a recent Instagram post. Ms He already has two children with her husband, fellow WP member and ex-elections candidate Terence Tan.

Observers speculated that Ms He might be expecting her third child after she was seen wearing looser clothing and appeared to have a baby bump in recent photos she had published in social media, over the past few weeks. Her baby bump was seen most clearly as she walked up to speak at the podium in Parliament, this Wednesday (4 Nov):

Ms Lim seemed to confirm that the new MP is indeed pregnant in an Instagram post published on Thursday (5 Nov). Sharing a photo of herself and Ms He having a meal, Ms Lim commented in part: “My deepest respect to all expectant mothers!” 

Ms He appeared visibly pregnant in the photo, leading netizens to take Ms Lim’s comment as confirmation that the opposition MP is expecting. The post drew over 2,300 likes on Instagram.

Ms He is a first-term MP who was newly elected to Parliament in the July election.

While some netizens on online forums speculated about whether Ms He would be able to cope with her duties while pregnant, others pointed out that the WP member was quite active on the ground, knocking on doors and tirelessly walking the ground even while she was heavily pregnant earlier.

Raeesah Khan – the only other female Sengkang GRC MP – is also pregnant. The 26-year-old, who also has a toddler, publicly announced that she was pregnant with her second child on the same day she was sworn in as MP.

Raeesah Khan announces pregnancy on first day of Parliament

