Queen B in your toilet! Woman shocked to find a beehive inside the loo, immediately asked for help to remove them

SINGAPORE: One would definitely ask for help if they saw a nest full of bees inside their toilet. A 33-year-old resident living in the Sengkang area reported to Shin Min Daily News that when she was using the bathroom to wash up after returning home, she noticed that a few insects were flying around, and after further inspection, these turned out to be bees.

In a video that she provided together with her report, it was shown that thousands of bees were gathered on the bathroom wall, seemingly building a nest. Frightened, the resident ran out of the bathroom and locked the door to prevent the bees from flying out.

Because of the incident, the resident admitted: “I immediately searched online and found out that bees usually build their nests outdoors, so I don’t know why they were in the toilet.”

She immediately called a pest control company for help. When they arrived, the pest control staff used smoke to eliminate the bees and the process took half an hour. The pest control company explained that the bees must have flown into her home while searching for a new habitat, hence the nest in her toilet.

“I also observed the area later, but I didn’t find any trees that had been cut down, so I don’t know where the bees came from,” she wondered.

For the resident, the most painful part of this encounter was that they had to spend almost two hours cleaning up the dead bees afterwards.

In similar news related to HDB complaints, there was a recent report where Residents of Bukit Batok have been experiencing the same problem for 20 years. During heavy rains, the staircases of their HDB flats eventually turn into waterfalls, and corridors turn to streams.

A 45-year-old resident reported that every single time heavy rain pours, the water immediately flows into the stairwell on the fifth floor, which then results in flooded corridors.

