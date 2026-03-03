// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
20 years of the same problem: Several residents in Bukit Batok raise safety concerns because heavy rains turn their stairs and corridors to streams and waterfalls

Aiah Bathan
Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Residents of Bukit Batok have been complaining about the same problem for 20 years, during heavy rains, when the staircases of their HDB flats eventually turn into waterfalls, and corridors turn to streams.

A 45-year-old resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that every single time heavy rain pours, the water immediately flows into the stairwell on the fifth floor, which then results in flooded corridors. 

Furthermore, she admitted that she has been living in the HDB flat for nine years already and reported the issue to the town council many times, but even though the situation kind of improved for two years, the flooding started again in 2022. 

Another resident, a 54-year-old, also stated in an interview that the situation had been occurring for more than 20 years. He admitted: “Every time it rains heavily, the water level in the corridor rises to 5 cm. It’s okay if you wear slippers, but if you wear shoes, you will definitely get wet.” 

However, the resident also observed that when he checked the other floors, only the fifth floor was flooded. 

“I’m puzzled, why don’t the other floors get flooded after the rainwater flows down?” he added. 

Town council investigating the case 

With regards to this concern, the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council revealed that preliminary investigations stated the flooding was caused by rainwater seeping in through open exterior walls. To address this, the Town Council has already instructed cleaners to keep the drains clear and also asked the plumber to check the surrounding drainage system.

Moreover, the town council also said that they will contact the Housing and Development Board to discuss long-term measures for this concern. 

“We appreciate the residents’ understanding and feedback,” the Town Council remarked. 

Other related news

In similar news, there was a report where residents in an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang were worried that rainwater splashes would make the walkways slippery, causing them to fall. 

Similarly, the town council stated that necessary repairs will be made, and anti-slip measures will be implemented. 

Read more about the story here

 

