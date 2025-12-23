// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
1 min.Read

Residents in an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang are worried about slippery walkways after rain, raises concern over people’s safety

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Residents in an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang were worried that rainwater splashes make the walkways slippery, causing them to fall. This has raised public concern, and the town council stated that necessary repairs will be made, and anti-slip measures will be implemented. 

A 50-year-old concerned citizen said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that his mother lives in the said HDB block, and he comes to visit her each and every day. He noticed that during rainy days, the walkway is filled with rainwater, making it slippery. 

“My mother is almost 70 years old, and I am very worried whenever she goes out in the rain,” he admitted. Other residents had already fallen due to this concern. 

In response, the Bukit Panjang Town Council admitted that the property management team will conduct an on-site inspection to determine the repair works needed and will apply them. Furthermore, they will be implementing anti-slip treatments as well to improve the residents’ safety during the rainy season. 

See also  Anwar Ibrahim: “I don’t want a Cabinet run by my family”

In separate news about an HDB block in Bukit Panjang, it was recently reported that the posters inside an elevator of another HDB block have been maliciously burned. This sparked safety concerns among residents.

Case investigation reveals that a poster on a notice board placed inside one of the elevators of the HDB block showed signs that it had been burned, and some scraps of paper were found on the elevator floor. 

The authorities have already identified the suspect of the act, and the police are conducting further investigations into this case. 

The town council also admitted: “We will strengthen monitoring of HDB flats and surrounding areas, and we also urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly. Through the joint efforts of the community, we are confident that we can create a safe and livable environment for everyone.” 

Read more about the story here.

