Sunday, December 7, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Bukit Panjang residents alarmed after elevator posters burned twice, police confirm suspect

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: It was recently reported that the posters inside an elevator of an HDB block have been maliciously burned, sparking safety concerns among residents. Authorities have already identified the suspect of the act, and the police are conducting further investigations into this case. 

According to Shin Min Daily News, they received a statement that a poster on a notice board placed inside one of the elevators of an HDB block in Bukit Panjang showed signs that it had been burned, and some scraps of paper were found on the elevator floor. The photo revealed that the poster contains information about eyeglasses. 

The resident also pointed out that this was the second time that a similar incident had occurred consecutively and believed that the incident was an act of property damage, a disturbance of public order, and a threat to public safety. 

When a reporter visited the HDB flats, a female resident said that she did not notice the situation. “The cleaners here are very hardworking, so it will probably be cleaned up quickly. I’ve lived here for several years and I’m not worried,” she said.

Furthermore, another resident remarked that even though they are not sure of the suspect’s motive for doing such an act, they were worried that it might damage the elevator and affect their daily living. 

“We will strengthen monitoring of HDB flats and surrounding areas, and we also urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly. Through the joint efforts of the community, we are confident that we can create a safe and livable environment for everyone,” the Town Council declared regarding the situation.

In similar news relating to fire, a renovation unit in a Geylang apartment was reported to burst into flames, destroying its windows as flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from inside. A university student and a security guard tried to help put out the fire, but they were forced to retreat due to the high intensity of the fire. Fortunately, the Civil Defence Force arrived and extinguished the fire. 

Read more of the story here

