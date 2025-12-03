// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Fire breaks out in Geylang renovation unit; student and guard unable to contain blaze

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A fire recently broke out in a renovation unit in a Geylang apartment, destroying its windows as flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from inside. With this, a university student and a security guard tried to help put out the fire, but they were forced to retreat due to the high intensity of the fire. The Civil Defence Force then arrived and extinguished the fire. 

When the reporters visited the scene, they discovered there was broken glass on the first floor of the apartment building, and the authorities had already blocked off a section of the area, preventing residents from entering. 

Furthermore, dozens of residents were seen sitting in the multi-purpose hall on the first floor of the apartment building and around the swimming pool. There were also residents gathered on the roadside, outside the apartment building. 

A 21-year-old resident shared that he was on his way to the gym when he saw thick smoke coming from the eighth-floor unit, and he quickly alerted the apartment security. The resident admitted: “I went upstairs with two security guards and got fire extinguishers to put out the fire. When we got to the unit that was on fire, we opened the door and saw flames. We wanted to use the fire extinguishers, but the fire was too big to put out, so we quickly went downstairs.” 

The resident also declared that there was no one in the unit at the time of the fire and that there were no other residents who were harmed. 

The unit where the fire occurred is currently unoccupied and is under renovation. 

In similar news, there was also a recent fire that broke out at a mixed vegetable rice stall in a food court, forcing the entire food court to close for safety reasons.

The videos that were posted online showed flames erupting on the first floor of a multi-storey car park where the food court is located. Several fire engines and police cars rushed to the scene, with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel using extinguishers and hoses to battle the blaze.

Read more of the story here.

