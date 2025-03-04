SINGAPORE: Travel to Singapore from Malaysia and vice versa via land checkpoints in Johor is about to get faster this year with QR code-based immigration clearance set to be extended to car passengers.

Last year, QR code immigration clearance was launched for those travelling via motorcycles and buses at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Qua­ran­tine Complex (CIQ) at Johor Baru or Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) CIQ near the Second Link.

Implementing a QR code system means that travellers by car would no longer need to show their passports at checkpoints. They will still, however, need to carry their passports when travelling between Singapore and Malaysia.

“We hope that once the procurement method is decided, we can expedite implementation. Our target is to extend the QR system to cars this year,” Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said after a meeting at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur of a special committee to address the Johor Causeway congestion on Monday (March 3).

He added that it now only takes three seconds for a motorcyclist to get through immigration using QR-based clearance.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who chairs the special committee, said that expedited clearance times are more important than ever in light of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign as well as the upcoming investment hubs in Johor.

He added, “This committee will not only focus on entry points in Johor, but be expanded to all international entry points in the country…. Once the procurement method is decided, we can expedite it.”

The Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi were also present at the meeting.

The Home Affairs Minister noted that motorcycles and buses had taken priority because motorcyclists and bus passengers make up 80 per cent of the 500,000 daily travellers between Malaysia and Singa­pore.

“Alleviating congestion means finding solutions for these two modes of transportation,” he said, adding that now, 150 motorcycles can be cleared in 15 minutes, up from only 90 in the past.

