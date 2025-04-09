PSP NCMPs feel “bittersweet” at what appears to be last parliamentary sitting before GE2025

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai has expressed feeling “bittersweet” about what could be the final sitting of the 14th Parliament before the General Election.

Mr Leong and PSP vice-chair Hazel Poa have served as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament since the last election. Calling their terms “eventful”, Mr Leong wrote on Facebook: “Yesterday may have been the final sitting of the 14th Parliament before the General Election. It was a bittersweet moment for Hazel and I as it has been a very eventful term of Parliament.”

He added, “Hazel and I hope that we have lived up to Singaporeans’ expectations of us as NCMPs in the 14th Parliament. We hope to have the chance to continue serving Singaporeans again in the 15th Parliament.”

Mr Leong is a former investment banker who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of his own private equity firm, Timbre Capital. He joined politics ahead of the 2020 general election and quickly rose among the ranks of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

He was appointed as assistant secretary-general of the PSP in January 2020, about six months before the election. He and Ms Poa were fielded as part of party chairman Tan Cheng Bock’s team at West Coast GRC but the team narrowly lost to the People’s Action Party with 48.31% of the vote.

Notwithstanding, under the NCMP scheme, Mr Leong and Ms Poa were both appointed as NCMPs with effect from 16 July 2020. Four days later, he stepped down as assistant secretary-general of PSP to focus on his NCMP duties, with the position handed over to Francis Yuen, who later became secretary-general.

In 2023, Mr Yuen stepped down as secretary-general of PSP and Mr Leong was elected secretary-general. On 23 Feb 2024, Mr Leong stepped down as secretary-general of PSP after the Singapore government issued a POFMA order against the Facebook post he made. Ms Poa served as party chief after he stepped down.