Monday, May 5, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore SGX Centre
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
SGX
1 min.Read

S$701M exits Singapore banks in April as institutions turn to telecommunications and industrial stocks

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Outflows from Singapore’s banking sector reached S$701 million in April, as institutional investors showed buying interest in telecommunications and industrial stocks, Singapore Business Review reported.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 3.5% for the month, with dividends cushioning the total return loss to 2.3%. In early April it saw a steep 15% drop due to global trade concerns, followed by a 13% rebound by month-end.

Amid market volatility, Singtel recorded a net inflow of S$512 million in April alone, securing its position as the most bought stock by institutions for the month and year-to-date.

The telecommunications sector was the strongest-performing group with S$522 million in institutional inflows. NetLink NBN Trust and StarHub also drew positive flows while the FTSE ST Telecommunications Index posted a 9.5% total return.

- Advertisement -

Others drawing institutional capital included SGX, which saw inflows of S$96.4 million, and ST Engineering, which recorded S$95.6 million in inflows, as well as Singapore Airlines.

In the industrials sector, ComfortDelGro and Sembcorp Industries were among the top net buys.

The real estate sector didn’t fare as well, with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) facing S$74 million in institutional outflows. However, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust still attracted interest, ranking among the top 25 most net bought stocks in April.

According to Singapore Business Review, Singapore equities saw a net outflow of S$73 million from institutions in April, mainly due to outflows from the banking sector, but the inflows into non-bank sectors suggest a measured confidence in sectors with stable returns amid global uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

As the earnings season approaches, investors are expected to stay on defensive plays and high-yielding assets. /TISG 

Read also: DBS says STI ‘likely to turn sideways’, outlines 3 scenarios on Singapore’s growth and STI levels amid tariff talks

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Business

Warren Buffett to step down as CEO by year-end, hands Berkshire Hathaway reins to Greg Abel

0
INTERNATIONAL: Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old investing legend behind Berkshire...
Singapore Politics

‘We won something deeper’: Harpreet Singh’s post leaves people hopeful that he’ll stay in politics

0
SINGAPORE: After the slate from the Workers’ Party (WP)...

Topics

Business

Warren Buffett to step down as CEO by year-end, hands Berkshire Hathaway reins to Greg Abel

0
INTERNATIONAL: Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old investing legend behind Berkshire...
Singapore Politics

‘We won something deeper’: Harpreet Singh’s post leaves people hopeful that he’ll stay in politics

0
SINGAPORE: After the slate from the Workers’ Party (WP)...
Singapore Politics

Jamus Lim says Sengkang MPs will work harder than ever

0
SINGAPORE: In the speech he delivered after it was...
SGX

DBS says STI ‘likely to turn sideways’, outlines 3 scenarios on Singapore’s growth and STI levels amid tariff talks

0
SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) is “likely to...
Featured News

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...
Celebrity

Park Seo Joon’s contribution saves boy’s life

0
KOREA: As reported by the New Straits Times, South...
Singapore Politics

A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

0
SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their...
Singapore Politics

Singaporeans call Andre Low’s loss at Jalan Kayu the ‘biggest disappointment of GE2025’

0
SINGAPORE: After the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Ng...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

‘We won something deeper’: Harpreet Singh’s post leaves people hopeful that he’ll stay in politics

0
SINGAPORE: After the slate from the Workers’ Party (WP)...

Jamus Lim says Sengkang MPs will work harder than ever

0
SINGAPORE: In the speech he delivered after it was...

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...

A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

0
SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their...

© The Independent Singapore