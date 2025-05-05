Monday, May 5, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246(for illustration purposes only)
SGX
1 min.Read

DBS says STI ‘likely to turn sideways’, outlines 3 scenarios on Singapore’s growth and STI levels amid tariff talks

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) is “likely to turn sideways” after a 13% rebound from its April low stalled, pending more clarity, with support at 3,700 and 3,635 and resistance at 3,820 and 3,865, Singapore Business Review reported, citing DBS Group Research’s Singapore Market Focus report.

DBS also downgraded its 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for Singapore to 2% from 2.8%, amid the impact of direct US tariffs and indirect impact from slower global growth and trade, as stated in the report.

With the city-state’s trade-dependent economy, analysts warned that for every 1% slowdown in global growth, Singapore’s GDP could drop by more than 1%.

The bank outlined three possible scenarios for the rest of the year.

- Advertisement -

In the base case, with a 55% probability, US-China tariffs are reduced but remain elevated, Singapore’s economy grows by 2%, and the STI is expected to reach 3,855 by the end of the year.

In the bear case, with a 25% probability, US-China trade tensions worsen, the US economy faces stagflation, and Singapore may enter a technical recession, with the STI falling to 3,020.

Meanwhile, in the most optimistic scenario, with a 20% probability, US-China tariffs are rolled back and remain so, Singapore’s economy grows by more than 2%, and the STI ends the year at 4,080.

DBS forecasts that the STI could face earnings cuts of 3.2% in fiscal year 2025 (FY25F) and 4.9% in fiscal year 2026 (FY26F) due to the effects of tariffs, with the industrial and tech sectors being the most vulnerable, while REITs and consumer staples are seen as relatively shielded.

- Advertisement -

The report suggests that there’s an opportunity to take profits on five STI stocks that have performed well but now offer limited upside—Singtel, Singapore Exchange (SGX), United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC), and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

It also recommended seven resilient stocks to rotate into: DFI Retail, telco Netlink NBN Trust, Sembcorp Industries, Keppel, ComfortDelGro, United Overseas Land Limited (UOL), and Hongkong Land.

In addition, DBS highlighted five stocks to watch amid tariff-related news flow swings: Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT), SIA, UOB, Venture, and AEM Holdings Limited.

Still, “Singapore equities have benefited as a safe haven for investors since Trump’s election win,” DBS said, adding caution that temporary easing of tariff-related news does not eliminate underlying risks. /TISG 

- Advertisement -

Read also: Investor confidence in S-REITs grows as Orchard Road malls hit record prices: DBS

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...
Celebrity

Park Seo Joon’s contribution saves boy’s life

0
KOREA: As reported by the New Straits Times, South...

Topics

Featured News

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...
Celebrity

Park Seo Joon’s contribution saves boy’s life

0
KOREA: As reported by the New Straits Times, South...
Singapore Politics

A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

0
SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their...
Singapore Politics

Singaporeans call Andre Low’s loss at Jalan Kayu the ‘biggest disappointment of GE2025’

0
SINGAPORE: After the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Ng...
Sports

High hurdler Cordell Tinch aims for a spot in this year’s World Championships

0
SHANGHAI: American hurdler Cordell Tinch continued his breakthrough season...
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to claim third Madrid Open title win

0
MADRID: Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Coco Gauff in straight...
Sports

Josh Kerr of Great Britain wins first Grand Slam title and $100,000 in prize money

0
Britain's Josh Kerr won his first Grand Slam Track...
Celebrity

Korean actress Song Ji Hyo declares, ‘I love Malaysia,’ and she frequently travels there for both business and pleasure

0
KOREA: South Korean actress Song Ji Hyo enjoys visiting Malaysia,...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...

A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

0
SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their...

Singaporeans call Andre Low’s loss at Jalan Kayu the ‘biggest disappointment of GE2025’

0
SINGAPORE: After the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Ng...

GE2025: PAP’s spectacular win is a major setback for the opposition movement

0
Singapore has the honour of hosting the highest number...

© The Independent Singapore