General Motors appoints Alpine Motors as its official distributor in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Alpine Motors has been appointed the official distributor for General Motors (GM) in Singapore, marking the the American automaker’s return to the local market, the company said in a press release.

“With this new chapter, Alpine Motors is dedicated to providing Singaporean customers with continued access to the innovation and legacy that has defined the American automotive group for over a century,” the statement read.

The companies started working together in 2006.

Keith Pang, director of Alpine Motors, said, “We are excited to represent General Motors and to be part of its return to the Singapore market. This collaboration underscores the strong alignment between Alpine Motors and General Motors, and we look forward to contributing to GM’s success in the region.”

Hector Villarreal, president and managing director of General Motors Asia Pacific, said, “GM’s return to Singapore marks an important step in our global strategy. Alpine Motors has been a trusted partner for many years, and their long-standing history with us further reinforces our confidence as we look to grow in this dynamic market.”

The first brand under this distributorship is set to launch officially this July. More details about upcoming releases will be shared later. /TISG