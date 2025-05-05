Subscribe
Monday, May 5, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Alpine Motors
Photo: Alpine United Singapore
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

General Motors appoints Alpine Motors as its official distributor in Singapore

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Alpine Motors has been appointed the official distributor for General Motors (GM) in Singapore, marking the the American automaker’s return to the local market, the company said in a press release.

“With this new chapter, Alpine Motors is dedicated to providing Singaporean customers with continued access to the innovation and legacy that has defined the American automotive group for over a century,” the statement read.

The companies started working together in 2006.

Keith Pang, director of Alpine Motors, said, “We are excited to represent General Motors and to be part of its return to the Singapore market. This collaboration underscores the strong alignment between Alpine Motors and General Motors, and we look forward to contributing to GM’s success in the region.”

- Advertisement -

Hector Villarreal, president and managing director of General Motors Asia Pacific, said, “GM’s return to Singapore marks an important step in our global strategy. Alpine Motors has been a trusted partner for many years, and their long-standing history with us further reinforces our confidence as we look to grow in this dynamic market.”

The first brand under this distributorship is set to launch officially this July. More details about upcoming releases will be shared later. /TISG 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

edit
Business

Singapore-headquartered Shein ends contracts with Brunswick and FGS, signalling delay in London IPO plans

0
LONDON: Singapore-headquartered Shein has ended its contracts with Brunswick...
edit
SGX

S$701M exits Singapore banks in April as institutions turn to telecommunications and industrial stocks

0
SINGAPORE: Outflows from Singapore's banking sector reached S$701 million...

Topics

edit
Business

Singapore-headquartered Shein ends contracts with Brunswick and FGS, signalling delay in London IPO plans

0
LONDON: Singapore-headquartered Shein has ended its contracts with Brunswick...
edit
SGX

S$701M exits Singapore banks in April as institutions turn to telecommunications and industrial stocks

0
SINGAPORE: Outflows from Singapore's banking sector reached S$701 million...
edit
Business

Warren Buffett to step down as CEO by year-end, hands Berkshire Hathaway reins to Greg Abel

0
INTERNATIONAL: Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old investing legend behind Berkshire...
edit
Featured News

‘We won something deeper’: Harpreet Singh’s post leaves people hopeful that he’ll stay in politics

0
SINGAPORE: After the slate from the Workers’ Party (WP)...
edit
Featured News

Jamus Lim says Sengkang MPs will work harder than ever

0
SINGAPORE: In the speech he delivered after it was...
edit
SGX

DBS says STI ‘likely to turn sideways’, outlines 3 scenarios on Singapore’s growth and STI levels amid tariff talks

0
SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) is “likely to...
edit
Featured News

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...
edit
Celebrity

Park Seo Joon’s contribution saves boy’s life

0
KOREA: As reported by the New Straits Times, South...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

edit

Singapore-headquartered Shein ends contracts with Brunswick and FGS, signalling delay in London IPO plans

0
LONDON: Singapore-headquartered Shein has ended its contracts with Brunswick...
edit

S$701M exits Singapore banks in April as institutions turn to telecommunications and industrial stocks

0
SINGAPORE: Outflows from Singapore's banking sector reached S$701 million...
edit

Warren Buffett to step down as CEO by year-end, hands Berkshire Hathaway reins to Greg Abel

0
INTERNATIONAL: Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old investing legend behind Berkshire...
edit

DBS says STI ‘likely to turn sideways’, outlines 3 scenarios on Singapore’s growth and STI levels amid tariff talks

0
SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) is “likely to...

Singapore Politics

edit

‘We won something deeper’: Harpreet Singh’s post leaves people hopeful that he’ll stay in politics

0
SINGAPORE: After the slate from the Workers’ Party (WP)...
edit

Jamus Lim says Sengkang MPs will work harder than ever

0
SINGAPORE: In the speech he delivered after it was...
edit

Singapore’s Parliament: A two-party club with a high bar for admission

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Parliament resembles an exclusive club with a...
edit

A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

0
SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their...

© The Independent Singapore

Skip to toolbar