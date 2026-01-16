PropTech firm PropertyGuru among Singapore’s Top Employers for 2026

SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru Group has been recognised as a Top Employer in Singapore for 2026 for its commitment to building a high-performing workplace through strong people programmes, independent validation, and practices that drive business performance as well as employee engagement and growth.

The proptech company is among 25 companies in the city-state that have been certified by Top Employers Institute.

Ruth Kerr, head of people and culture at PropertyGuru, said, “Being recognised as a Top Employer reflects the intent and consistency behind how we support our people. We focus on co-creating with Gurus an environment where they can do their best work, grow with the business, and feel supported at every stage of their career.”

PropertyGuru, which credited its people strategy for its recognition, launched its “Be More, Be a Guru” initiative in 2024. Built on employee feedback and market research, the programme supports employees through key career stages, from onboarding and growth to recognition, helping them access tools and resources to shape their overall employee experience.

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman said PropertyGuru’s “strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement” demonstrates the impact of the company’s practices on building an outstanding workplace.

“We are proud to recognise PropertyGuru for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in Singapore,” he added.

Top Employers Institute’s Top Employer programme certifies organisations based on their HR Best Practices Survey in six domains: people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing. /TISG

