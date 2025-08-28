Changi Airport Group tops Randstad’s 2025 Employer Brand Awards, up from third last year

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) was ranked the most attractive company to work for in Singapore in Randstad’s 2025 Employer Brand Awards, scoring 78.4%, up from last year’s 69.6% when CAG ranked third.

This year’s awards recognised companies that were most successful in attracting and retaining talent in Singapore.

Changi Airport Group also took the top spot in 2016 and 2018.

The poll gathered 2,522 responses and covered the city-state’s 75 largest companies and institutions known by at least 10% of locals. Randstad said companies were assessed based on relative employer brand awareness and attractiveness.

Marina Bay Sands came second, followed by Procter & Gamble (3), DBS (4), and Micron Semiconductor Asia (5). Other companies in the top ten were Bytedance (6), Sea Group (7), Resorts World Sentosa (8), OCBC (9), and InterContinental Hotels Group (10).

New to the top ten list for this year’s Employer Brand Awards were Micron, Sea Group, OCBC, and InterContinental Hotels.

The survey also noted that, out of 15 industries, hospitality and recreation was the most attractive sector to work for in 2025, followed by life sciences and services such as securities, facilities and catering. /TISG

