Police hunt for 2 men who fled Toa Payoh accident; woman arrested for drug offences

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The police are searching for two men who fled the scene of an accident after injuring a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12).

On Saturday morning (Feb 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the incident, showing the occupants of a black Volkswagen Golf trying to escape from the Traffic Police (TP) at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. The post noted the vehicle had knocked over a pedestrian before crashing on to the road divider.

The footage shows the vehicle by the side of the road. Two persons dash out of the car and are chased by the officers.

- Advertisement -

One of the two is tackled by an officer.

Soon after, a woman darts out of the vehicle.

According to straitstimes.com, the 32-year-old woman has been arrested for drug-related offences,

Before the accident, Traffic Police officers had spotted a vehicle speeding along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport, before the Toa Payoh exit. The 35-year-old driver allegedly sped off towards Lorong 2 after being signalled by the officers to stop.

The driver is said to have hit a 25-year-old woman at a pedestrian crossing on Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

It is reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with the road divider railings.

The police announced the driver and his 28-year-old male passenger had been identified. An operation to arrest the two men is underway.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Read related: Lorry hits another lorry stopped by Traffic Police on PIE, driver arrested

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: