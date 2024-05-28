SINGAPORE: Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday (May 28) that he received a call from PM Lawrence Wong this morning to thank him for the assistance the Thai government has been extending in the past week after Singapore Airlines flight 321 made an emergency landing when sudden and severe turbulence left one dead and dozens injured.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Thavisin wrote that Mr Wong called him “to express appreciation to the Thai Government and relevant authorities in providing assistance and support to passengers and crews from the recent Singapore Airlines flight that took an emergency landing in Thailand.

I reiterated our readiness to provide assistance and support to those still recuperating in Thailand.”

The Thai Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Mr Wong, who assumed office on May 15 as well.

In his X post, he invited Singapore’s Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Thailand, adding that Mr Wong hoped he’d be able to do so soon.

“Next year would also be an auspicious occasion as we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” wrote Mr Thavisin.

Read related: SIA CEO apologizes for ‘traumatic experience’ after flight was forced to land in Bangkok due to severe turbulence

In its latest update on May 27 (Monday), Singapore Airlines said that 52 people on flight SQ321 are still in Bangkok, with 34 receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, all crew members have returned to Singapore, and the aircraft also returned on Sunday (May 26).

“The welfare of our passengers and crew members is our top priority. Singapore Airlines is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in investigating the incident,” SIA said in its latest update.

The company’s CEO, meanwhile, has thanked the SIA staff for their round-the-clock actions after flight SQ321 made its emergency landing on May 21.

“The last five days have been immensely challenging for everyone at Singapore Airlines. Our agility, dedication, and team spirit were evident during this period.

On behalf of the [Singapore Airlines] Board and the entire management team, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Mr Goh Choon Pong, the CEO of Singapore Airlines.

BBC, which has seen the memo issued by Mr Goh, published excerpts of his message to the SIA staff and crew. /TISG

Read also: SIA announces changes to cabin rules after May 21 turbulence fatality