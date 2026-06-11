Million-dollar HDB resale flats rose to 166 units in May after April dip

SINGAPORE: The number of million-dollar Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat transactions rose to 166 units in May 2026 after a dip in April, when there were only 138 units transacted.

According to Singapore Business Review, citing data from 99.co and SRX, which tracked HDB resale flats sold for at least S$1 million, the overall million-dollar resale units share was at 7.8%.

Between May 2025 and May 2026, the number of million-dollar resale transactions ranged from 87 to 172 units per month.

There were 143 units transacted in May last year, followed by 132 in June, 169 in July and 141 in August. The figure rose to 172 in September before falling to 87 in October. It then increased to 120 in November and 145 in December.

This year, January recorded 146 transactions, before the figure fell to 122 in February, rose to 145 in March, and dipped again to 138 in April. The figure then rose to 166 transactions in May.

A five-room HDB flat at Pinnacle@Duxton recorded the highest transacted price for last month at S$1.63 million.

The unit, located at Block 1B Cantonment Road, spanning 1,130 square feet (sq ft), or about S$1,442 per square foot (psf), fetched a price 5.2% higher than the average resale price of five-room flats at Pinnacle@Duxton.

Meanwhile, Bukit Merah recorded the highest number of million-dollar resale flats at 22 units, followed by Toa Payoh and Queenstown with 21 units each.

Last month, a four-room HDB flat at Bukit Merah with only 45 years left on lease was sold for a record S$1.53 million. /TISG

Read also: Million-dollar HDB resale flats rise nearly 50% to over 1,500 in 2025