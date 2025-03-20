MALAYSIA: A pastry chef recently took to Reddit to share their career dilemma, questioning whether they should continue in the culinary industry or transition into a completely different field. Despite having a degree in culinary management and three years of experience working in small and medium-sized bakeries, they found themselves stuck in a demotivating work environment.

With a salary of RM2,600 (S$784) and a lack of opportunities to work on the intricate, layered cakes they truly enjoy making, they began to lose passion for their craft. A recent conversation with their higher-ups further intensified their doubts.

After they expressed feelings of dissatisfaction, their superiors bluntly advised them to look for a job that better aligns with their interests instead of “wasting everyone’s time”. This response left them feeling lost, anxious, and uncertain about their future.

Considering a career pivot

In search of guidance, the pastry chef turned to a former university lecturer for advice. They even contemplated moving into an office job, believing that their degree might open up alternative career paths. However, their lecturer encouraged them to reflect on why they pursued culinary arts in the first place. The answer was simple: They love baking and the joy it brings to others.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when the lecturer proposed an alternative route: teaching. The chef had previously worked as a pastry instructor for a small baking workshop and had enjoyed the experience.

The lecturer suggested shadowing an instructor as an unpaid teaching fellow, which could serve as a stepping stone into academia. Additionally, they recommended looking for jobs at baking workshops that blend production work with hands-on teaching.

Reddit reactions: Should passion or practicality take priority?

The post sparked discussions on Reddit about career satisfaction, financial stability, and alternative paths within the culinary field. While some users advised against rushing into a drastic career change, others encouraged strategic planning.

One user questioned whether switching to an office job was truly the right move. The user pointed out: “If you’re asking whether you should quit your current job and switch to office work, consider this: Are you sure you’d enjoy office work, especially if it has nothing to do with what you’ve studied or what you love?”

Others suggested exploring new opportunities within the culinary industry first rather than abandoning it altogether. One comment read: “Perhaps you could discuss with your supervisor the possibility of opening a new dessert section where you take charge. Show them a cost breakdown for making each dessert and how pricing can ensure profitability.”

Another user proposed a more flexible approach, allowing the chef to continue their craft while exploring new ventures. “Look for baking-related jobs first and secure a position before resigning. Another option is to keep your current job while slowly building your passion project on the side. Start small. Sell your baked goods online through platforms like Instagram and Facebook. These platforms have zero startup costs,” one comment advised.

Balancing passion and financial security

The dilemma faced by the pastry chef highlights a common challenge in creative industries: finding a balance between doing what you love and earning a sustainable income. While financial security is crucial, job satisfaction plays an equally important role in long-term career happiness. Whether transitioning to teaching, starting a baking business, or negotiating for better opportunities within their current workplace, the chef now has multiple paths to consider.

Ultimately, the key takeaway from the Reddit discussion was clear: rather than making a sudden switch, explore career adjustments that allow for growth while staying connected to what you love.

