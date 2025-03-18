MALAYSIA: A fresh graduate engineer recently shared his struggle adjusting to his first job, citing an unexpected challenge—the prevalence of smoking in his workplace. Like many young engineers, he entered the industry expecting to focus on technical design, analysis, and product development. Instead, his role primarily involves preparing work permits, reviewing project drawings, and performing maintenance tasks, leading him to question his long-term fit in the field.

Beyond job expectations, the overwhelming presence of smoking in his workplace has been a major concern. “Almost everyone smokes—about eight or nine out of ten people,” he estimated. As his job requires constant interaction with colleagues, subcontractors, and site workers, avoiding second-hand smoke has become nearly impossible.

Should workplace habits dictate career choices?

The engineer is now grappling with a critical question: should this smoking culture factor into his career decisions? He is considering a move to a sales engineer role, where interactions with smokers might be less frequent. Alternatively, he has thought about shifting to an entirely different field, such as business, administration, or even education—where smoking is often strictly prohibited, particularly in schools.

However, he also wonders if he is overreacting. “Is this a logical thought I am having, or am I blowing it out of proportion and should just endure it and accept my environment as is?” he asked.

Public perception: Navigating workplace smoking culture

The Reddit discussion revealed mixed opinions.

Some advised him to accept that every workplace has cultural norms, including habits like smoking. One commenter noted, “You are young. Either chase your passion or move to any and every industry. You’ll face the same issues anywhere and everywhere.”

Others reassured him that non-smokers are generally not pressured to conform. One user shared, “Usually people won’t force you when you say you don’t smoke or drink. In fact, they might congratulate you and encourage you to continue stopping.”

Some saw this as a chance to set firm boundaries. “Maybe you’re just shocked at how common smoking is outside restricted environments. Once you have made it clear that you are a non-smoker and never will be, nobody will ask you to do so,” another suggested.

Finding a balance between career growth and workplace preferences

Every job comes with its own set of challenges. While some workplaces have norms that can be adapted to, others may be deal-breakers depending on personal values and health considerations. This engineer’s experience emphasises the importance of considering not just job responsibilities, but also the working environment when choosing a career path.

For fresh graduates, it may be helpful to research the company you’re entering into beforehand and consider whether they can realistically adapt to it. If certain workplace habits, such as smoking, are a major concern, exploring alternative career paths or workplaces with stricter policies may be worth considering.

Ultimately, career choices are not just about what you do but also where and how you do it. Whether he decides to stay and adapt or move to a different field, the key is finding a balance between professional growth and personal well-being.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)